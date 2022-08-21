Karnataka's Mudhol Hounds may be roped into service by Special Protection Group
Director of the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Science University B V Shivaprakash said Mudhol Hound is called as sighthound for its ability to see things from a very long distance.
The elite Special Protection Group has selected the majestic Mudhol Hound, an indigenous breed of dog from Karnataka, for training trial raising hopes of it being recruited by the elite force.
The SPG showed interest in the Mudhol Hound and picked up two puppies for training on a trial basis from the Canine Research and Information Centre (CRIC) in Mudhol, a town in Bagalkote district.
"We don't know what their (SPG's) requirements are but they were happy with the performance," CRIC Director Sushant Hande told PTI.
This was not the first time that the security agencies were impressed by this breed. The Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Central Armed Paramilitary Forces, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), state police and forest department have in the past utilised the services of these canines at some time or the other.
"The response so far is very good. It cleared the trial in the Indian Army. They say that it can perform in all extreme weather conditions including in Himalayas. The Army officials say it survives in all weather conditions," Hande said.
"This dog is known for its running ability, its height and ability to see images from a long distance. When compared to any other breed, this can survive any weather," he said.
Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving a push for 'Make In India' campaign, this indigenous dog breed, which is loyal and elegant, is also getting attention, Shivaprakash said.
Raised in 1985, the Special Protection Group (SPG) provides security to the Prime Minister, former Prime Ministers, and their immediate family members.
