Bengaluru, Karnataka will take steps to expand responsible eco-tourism without compromising forest ecosystems or wildlife conservation, while progressively upgrading properties managed by Jungle Lodges and Resorts, Tourism Minister K J George said on Monday.

K'taka will expand responsible eco-tourism without compromising forest ecosystems: Min George more less

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He also directed officials to identify suitable forest areas, including Muthodi Nature Camp, and examine the feasibility of introducing new safari, trekking and other nature-based tourism activities after obtaining the necessary statutory approvals from the Forest Department.

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"Priority will also be given to improving accommodation, cleanliness, hospitality and visitor amenities at key JLR properties, including Kabini, Bandipur and Kemmannugundi," a statement issued by the Tourism Minister's office said.

The minister directed that repair and renovation works should be undertaken without disturbing the natural character of each property.

He said that detailed project reports should be prepared where required, and the work implemented within clearly defined timelines.

"Eco-tourism must expand, but not at the cost of the natural forest ecosystem or the tranquillity of wildlife. Suitable areas should be scientifically identified and safari, trekking and other nature-based tourism experiences developed only after obtaining the required approvals," George said.

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{{^usCountry}} "Jungle Lodges and Resorts properties should also be upgraded with better facilities while preserving their unique natural character," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Jungle Lodges and Resorts properties should also be upgraded with better facilities while preserving their unique natural character," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The participation of people and youth from villages along the forest fringes will be encouraged in eco-tourism activities, the statement said.

The objective is to create opportunities for local communities as nature guides and service providers in hospitality, food, transport and allied tourism activities, ensuring that employment and income generated through eco-tourism directly benefit them, it said.

Future initiatives will be planned through coordination among the Forest Department, Karnataka Eco Tourism Development Board and Jungle Lodges and Resorts , with carrying capacity, wildlife safety and local community participation forming key parameters, it added.

"The Forest Department, Karnataka Eco Tourism Development Board and Jungle Lodges and Resorts will work in coordination to expand eco-tourism through a regulated and sustainable model. Wildlife safety, ecological carrying capacity and local community participation will remain key considerations while introducing new activities and upgrading JLR properties in a phased manner," Tourism Department Secretary Ram Prasath Manohar said.

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According to Jungle Lodges and Resorts chairman Anil Madhu, JLR has built its identity around responsible nature-based tourism.

"As we upgrade our properties and explore new eco-tourism experiences, our priority will be to preserve each destination's character, improve visitor facilities and create more opportunities for local communities to participate in and benefit from tourism," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.