Largest plane Airbus A380 to land in Bengaluru for the first time
- Bengaluru city is set to see the world's largest plane, the Airbus A380, landing in its Kempegowda International Airport for the first time on October 30, thanks to Emirates, a press release from the company said.
According to a press release from the company, its flagship A380 service will be introduced as a daily service and will allow customers to enjoy better connectivity across the busy route to and from the Karnataka capital.
“Emirates also becomes the first airline to operate scheduled passenger services utilising the A380, the world’s largest commercial aircraft in service, at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport,” the press release stated.
The aircraft will have a three-class configurations apart from premium cabins, offering seats in Economy Class, Business Class and First Class. The daily A380 flights will operate as EK568/569, the statement added.
The Airbus A380 is known for its extra legroom and large screens across all cabins for in-flight entertainment. The Onboard Lounge in premium cabins, fully flat seats in Business Class, as well as private suites and Shower Spas in First Class are some of the other treats available for travel buffs now.
Emirates started operations to India in 1985 with its scheduled services to Mumbai and Delhi and has been serving customers in Bengaluru since 2006, the statement said.
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra meets top cop over Shivamogga banner row
Taking up the matter of recent clash in the state over portraits of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Tipu Sultan, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra held a meeting on Tuesday with the Additional Director General of Police Law and Order, Alok Kumar and other senior police officials in Shivamogga. Jnanendra said that nobody should take the law into their hands at any cost.
3 women among 31 ministers inducted into Bihar’s new council of ministers
Three women were sworn in as Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expanded his council of ministers on Tuesday days after he ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and formed the government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Grand Alliance. Sheela Mandal and Leshi Singh of Kumar's Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) were part of the previous government as well. There were also three women ministers in the previous government.
Karnataka BJP to hold 'Janotsava' rally on Aug 28 to mark an year of Bommai govt
The ruling BJP in Karnataka will be holding 'Janotsava' rally in Doddaballapura on August 28 to mark the completion of Basavaraj Bommai-led government's one year in office and the saffron party being in power for three years in the state. A meeting headed by Chief Minister Bommai was held to discuss the preparations for this event on Tuesday night at his official residence, his office said in a statement.
Mumbai may see moderate to heavy rain; mercury expected to stay below 27 degrees
The maximum temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 27 degrees as the city may witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The minimum temperature will stay around 24 degrees. “There will be a high tide of 4.39 metres in the Arabian Sea here at 2.57pm,” an official said. Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday as the rain intensity increased in the city after a gap of a few days.
Haryana government making efforts to check lumpy skin disease: Union minister
The Union animal husbandry and dairying minister, Parshottam Rupala, who was in Chandigarh on Tuesday to review the situation prevalent due to the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in livestock, said that so far eight Haryana districts have remained unaffected by this disease. “The Union minister said the Haryana government has been making efforts to tackle this disease,” an official spokesperson said. Among the most affected districts are Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Palwal.
