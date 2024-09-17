A leopard was spotted crossing a flyover near a toll plaza in Bengaluru’s Electronic City at 3 AM on Tuesday. This sighting has led to increased alertness in the area, which is a tech hub. Leopard spotted crossing flyover in Bengaluru's Electronic City; Tech hub on high alert

According to a report by the NDTV, the leopard’s movements were captured on CCTV at the Phase 1 toll plaza. The big cat was observed moving from the Panak India Company area to the Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) ground, the report said.

NTTF reports precautionary measures

As per the NDTV report, Sunil Joshi, Principal of NTTF, said that precautionary inspections were conducted on the campus. He also mentioned that forest department officials came to verify the sighting but reported no leopard presence.

Forest Department officials and police have advised the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any further leopard sightings, according to Asianet Newsable.

Past leopard sightings

This recent sighting follows another leopard being observed in the city’s Jigani area, leading officials to speculate that it might be the same leopard.

A few months ago, a leopard was spotted near a house in the Chikka Togur region, which is surrounded by NICE road. The animal was eventually captured after a trap was set.

In November last year, forest department officials tracked a leopard in the city's outskirts at Kudlu Gate near Electronic City and tried capturing it. They set up a cage to tranquilize and trap the animal, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Ultimately, they were forced to shoot the leopard.

