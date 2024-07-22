Microsoft techie in Bengaluru drives autorickshaw on weekends, to combat loneliness. ‘That’s sad,' says internet
However, spotting techies as bike taxi drivers and auto drivers is not a new thing in Bengaluru, and even some techies were found working as gig workers.
In a surprising incident, a senior Microsoft engineer in Bengaluru was found driving an auto rickshaw on weekends, only to combat his loneliness. An X user shared the picture, and it sparked a serious debate on social media.
Also Read - ‘I’ve highest regard for Kannada, sorry': PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam issues an apology
In an X post, Venkatesh Gupta, a techie, wrote, “Met a 35-year-old staff software engineer at Microsoft in Koramangala driving Namma Yatri to combat loneliness on weekends.”
Note - The X post cannot be independently verified by HT
The man was seen wearing a Microsoft hoodie inside the autorickshaw. While some users sympathised with the man’s loneliness, others even expressed shock.
A techie named Ankit Shrivastava wrote, “That’s just plain sad. (if true)”
Another user said, “They’ll complain about moonlighting.”
Meanwhile, the language row has entered into this debate as well. A third user jokingly wrote, “This is what happens when you speak only one language in a city (BLR) where more than 50% of people are outsiders.”
However, spotting techies as bike taxi drivers and auto drivers is not a new thing in Bengaluru, and even some techies were found making extra money by working as gig workers.
Earlier, a techie in Bengaluru who was an employee at Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) was found driving a Rapido bike taxi to get job leads for a new role as Java developer. He is said to be laid off from his previous job and he turned into a bike taxi driver to meet his ends and find fellow techies for job referrals.
Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.