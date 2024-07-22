Microsoft techie in Bengaluru drives autorickshaw on weekends, to combat loneliness. ‘That’s sad,' says internet

In a surprising incident, a senior Microsoft engineer in Bengaluru was found driving an auto rickshaw on weekends, only to combat his loneliness. An X user shared the picture, and it sparked a serious debate on social media. Microsoft techie in Bengaluru drives auto on weekends, to combat loneliness

In an X post, Venkatesh Gupta, a techie, wrote, “Met a 35-year-old staff software engineer at Microsoft in Koramangala driving Namma Yatri to combat loneliness on weekends.”

Note - The X post cannot be independently verified by HT

The man was seen wearing a Microsoft hoodie inside the autorickshaw. While some users sympathised with the man’s loneliness, others even expressed shock.

A techie named Ankit Shrivastava wrote, “That’s just plain sad. (if true)”

Another user said, “They’ll complain about moonlighting.”

Meanwhile, the language row has entered into this debate as well. A third user jokingly wrote, “This is what happens when you speak only one language in a city (BLR) where more than 50% of people are outsiders.”

However, spotting techies as bike taxi drivers and auto drivers is not a new thing in Bengaluru, and even some techies were found making extra money by working as gig workers.

Earlier, a techie in Bengaluru who was an employee at Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) was found driving a Rapido bike taxi to get job leads for a new role as Java developer. He is said to be laid off from his previous job and he turned into a bike taxi driver to meet his ends and find fellow techies for job referrals.