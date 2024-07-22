PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam, who opposed the Karnataka draft job reservation Bill earlier, has clarified his past comments. Nigam said that his comments did not intend to hurt any sentiments and issued an unconditional apology on social media. ‘I’ve highest regard for Kannada, sorry': PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam issues an apology(X/@_sameernigam)

In an X post, Nigam said, “PhonePe was born in Bengaluru, and we are incredibly proud of our roots in this city. As a company, we are deeply grateful for the supportive business environment that Karnataka’s governments and its local Kannadiga populace have offered us. Without such an inclusive ecosystem and progressive policies, Bengaluru would not have become a global technology superpower.”

He then highlighted that he never intended to insult the people of Karnataka. “I read some recent media articles relating to a few personal comments that I made last week regarding the draft job reservation bill. First and foremost, I would like to clarify that I never intended to insult Karnataka and its people. If my comments hurt anyone’s sentiments in such a way, I am truly sorry and would like to offer you an unconditional apology.”

Nigam then said he has the highest regard for Kannada and believes in linguistic diversity. “I have the highest regard for Kannada and all other Indian languages. I truly believe that linguistic diversity and rich cultural heritage are national assets that all Indians should be proud of, and all Indians should respect and celebrate local and cultural norms,” he added.

What did he say earlier?

After the Karnataka cabinet approved the draft State Employment of Local Candidates in Industries Factories and Other Establishments Bill, which will mandate the reservation of 50 per cent of management jobs and 75 per cent of non-management jobs for Kannadigas last week, PhonePe CEO was one of the CEOs to respond on the issue. He then said, “I am 46 years old. I have never lived in a state for 15+ years. My father worked in the Indian Navy. I got posted all over the country. His kids don't deserve jobs in Karnataka? I build companies. Have created 25000+ jobs across India! My kids don't deserve jobs in their home city.” Nigan received a huge backlash on social media for his comments where he was asked to learn the local language.

Meanwhile, the controversial bill was temporarily put on hold after massive outrage from various sections of the public.