PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam slams Karnataka's private sector quota bill: ‘ My kids don't deserve jobs in their home city?’

PhonePe CEO and co-founder Sameer Nigam took to X to voice his dissatisfaction with the Karnataka government’s private jobs quota bill for locals. The controversial bill stated that 50% of all management jobs and 70% of all non-management jobs in private companies are to be reserved for locals. However, it has been put on hold after receiving severe backlash. PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam's post slamming Karnataka's private sector quota bill has received numerous reactions. (X/@_sameernigam)

“I am 46 years old. Never lived in a state for 15+ yrs. My father worked in the Indian Navy. Got posted all over the country. His kids don't deserve jobs in Karnataka? I build companies. Have created 25000+ jobs across India! My kids don't deserve jobs in their home city?” Nigam wrote in his post. He shared the X post before the government decided to put the bill on hold.

Take a look at the X post here:

What did X users say about this post by the PhonePe CEO?

“Who says you don’t deserve Jobs in Karnataka? All you have to do is LEARN THE LANGUAGE! Why so much hue and cry?” wrote an X user. Nigam replied, “Karnataka <> only Kannada speaking people. Get it? I can work wherever I want in India. I can learn any language that I want to. The constitution of India gives me these rights.IT'S MY CHOICE. Get the hue and cry.”

Another added, “So true!! This situation could have been averted if people who arrived in Bangalore for better prospects had acknowledged the beauty of the city and its people and had adapted in small ways to make the city their home! Pity that most didn't!”

A third expressed, “All should have equal opportunities across all Indian states. Looks like for now it will remain as a draft.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote on X, “The draft bill intended to provide reservations for Kannadigas in private sector companies, industries, and enterprises is still in the preparation stage. A comprehensive discussion will be held in the next cabinet meeting to make a final decision.”

What are your thoughts on this post shared by the PhonePe CEO?