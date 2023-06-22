Nandini milk price likely to be increased by 5/ litre

Newly elected Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) chairman Bheema Naik on Wednesday said that the Congress government is likely to increase milk price in the state by ₹5 per litre amid demand from milk unions. The hike in prices will be discussed with CM Siddaramaiah, after which a final decision will be taken, said Naik. (PTI)

Naik, who is chief minister Siddaramaiah’s close aide and a former MLA from Hagaribommanahalli, was elected unopposed as the new chief of KMF on Wednesday. He contested the recent assembly elections on a Congress ticket but lost to JD(S) candidate Nemaraja Naik.

After assuming charge, Naik said a proposal has been sent to the government to hike milk prices in the state. “We requested the government to hike milk prices in the state by ₹5 per litre. The hike in prices will be discussed with CM Siddaramaiah, after which a final decision will be taken,” Naik told reporters.

Earlier this month, KMF had demanded that the chief minister hike the milk price by ₹5 per litre as they are incurring losses due to high procuring price. The KMF had said that all the 15 milk unions in the state are facing losses of ₹15 lakh per day.

“All milk unions have demanded increase in milk price by ₹5 per litre. Apart from increasing the price, we will give priority to supplying quality milk, curd and ghee to the customers,” Naik added.

Cooperation minister KN Rajanna KN Rajanna on Wednesday said that the state government is committed to developing Nandini. “Government will pay attention to milk production and its cost. Milk production in the state is low, it should be increased,” Rajanna said.

“Also, farmers are not getting much profit at present. KMF will take steps for the welfare of farmers. A meeting will be held with the CM in the next few days. The purchase price of milk from farmers needs to be increased,” Rajanna said, adding that a decision will be taken in the interests of farmers.

Recently, the unions had proposed to reduce the milk incentives given to the farmers. However, Siddaramaiah had instructed the KMF not to reduce the milk procurement price fixed by the government for producers. “One cannot cut the price suddenly. Any such decision should be taken only after discussing it with the government,” the chief minister told the KMF managing director.

Animal husbandry minister K Venkatesh also pointed out that KMF is in trouble, adding that price hike is necessary. “It is the responsibility of the new president to help them (unions). If the price hike is necessary, it will be discussed.”