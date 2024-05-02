Obscene video case: DK Shivakumar appeals Amit Shah to visit Hassan and meet victims

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Hassan district and meet the victims of the alleged obscene video case amid the latter's ongoing electioneering in the state. DK Shivakumar (PTI)

"I appeal to Amit Shah to visit Hassan and meet the victims. Your party only has given a letter, identify them and please meet them," Shivakumar said while speaking to ANI in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in the state as part of BJP's election campaigning, on Wednesday, met the parents of Neha Hiremath, who was stabbed to death, in Hubbali and attacked the ruling Congress party in the state over the alleged obscene video case during his public rally in Haveri.

Speaking at a rally in Hubballi, Amit Shah said that the Congress government in Karnataka knew about the allegations against suspended JD-S leader Prajwal Revanna for months but allowed him to flee as it wanted the voting for Lok Sabha polls in Vokkaliga-dominated areas in the state to conclude.

"Right now we have an alliance with JD(S) and then Revanna's case came up. I want to make it clear, BJP will never stand with atrocities against women. Listen Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, govt is yours, of Congress, it was you who was supposed to take action. You did not take any action until the election of Vokkaliga belt was over, you did politics and let him escape (Prajwal Revanna). If you have guts, say the truth, because of you a person who committed a heinous crime escaped...even though they're (JD(S)) our ally, our stand is clear, those who commit such crimes, need to be given harshest punishment," the Home Minister said.

Shivakumar earlier on Wednesday targeted the JD(S) leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy among others over the ongoing controversy linking the latter's nephew and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna asking him and BJP leaders to pay a visit to the victims if they have any respect for women.

"Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders talk a lot about women empowerment. If JD(S) and BJP have any respect for women, they must express solidarity with the victims by paying them a visit," Shivakumar said earlier while speaking to reporters in Yadgir on Wednesday.

Kumaraswamy has accused Shivakumar of hatching the conspiracy of allegedly circulating the videos in public and then setting up the SIT to probe into the matter.

"Those 420 brothers who are making statements against me that I might have released the alleged sex scandal videos regarding Prajwal Revanna. They must think before speaking. Both 420 brothers cannot hit me and run away. I know how to react and teach. They must first tell us who sent Karthik, the driver to Malaysia and how he released a video against BJP leader Devaraje Gowda," he said.

Revanna has sought more time after he was asked to appear before the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

In a post on X on Wednesday, Revanna said, "As I am not in Bangalore to attend the inquiry, I have communicated to CID, Bangalore, through my advocate. The truth will prevail soon."

Revanna was booked in an alleged sexual harassment case on April 28 following complaints by his former housekeeper. The case has been registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman.

As per the complaint, the victim has claimed that Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna had sexually assaulted her. Revanna is the grandson of party supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

"I came to know that notice has been put; I'm ready to face anything; I'm ready to face SIT," HD Revanna, who is also an accused in the case, said earlier.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Modi, requesting him to direct the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs to cancel the diplomatic passport issued to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and ensure his return to face the law. (ANI)