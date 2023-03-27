On the first day of the newly inaugurated KR Puram – Whitefield metro line, over 16,000 passengers used the service, reported The Times of India. The metro line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday during his visit to Bengaluru. Over 16k people traveled on the first day of Bengaluru's new metro line: Report(Twitter/MelbinMathew21)

According to the report, The KR Puram – Whitefield metro line saw footfalls of 16, 319 between 7am and 6pm on Sunday. This newly inaugurated stretch is an extension of purple line metro which is yet to be connected with the Baiyappanahalli metro station. The works of KR Puram – Baiyappanahalli metro line are going on and this line is expected to begin later this year.

PM Modi inaugurated the 13.71-kilometre (km) stretch of the Bengaluru metro's phase 2 extension project from the Whitefield metro to KR Puram. It will have seven trains running with the time frequency of 10 – 12 minutes, according to BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited). The stretch was built at a cost of around ₹4,250 crores in a bid to ease mobility issues and curb traffic congestion in the city.

The KR Puram-Whitefield line will have 12 metro stations which include Whitefield, Channasandra, Kadugodi, Pattandur Agrahara, Sri Satya Sai Hospital, Nallur Halli, Kundalahalli, Seetharam Palya, Hoodi Junction, Garudacharpalya, Mahadevapura and KR Puram.