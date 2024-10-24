Owner of building that collapsed in Bengaluru violated permits, bribery allegations surface: Report

The Bengaluru building collapse incident has taken a new turn, with eyes on illegal construction practices and regulatory failures. The incident, which occurred after heavy rains, has resulted in eight fatalities and six injuries so far. Fourteen people have been rescued, with some individuals still unaccounted for. Rescue and restoration work underway at the site where an under-construction building collapsed in the Horamavu Agara area in Bengaluru on Thursday.(ANI)

The building owner was only permitted to construct three floors but went ahead and built seven, reports stated. While civic officials issued notices regarding the violations, they failed to take decisive action against the illegal construction, The Economic Times reported. Local residents who spoke to the publication alleged that a bribe of ₹5 lakh was paid to a civic official and a politician’s aide to overlook these breaches, compromising both safety and building quality.

“It is a 100% breach. The bribe amount to allow such constructions depends on the size of the building,” Congress member DK Mohan stated, as quoted in the report.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is the main civic administrative body governing Bengaluru, has come under the radar of several residents post the building collapse for “allowing” illegal constructions and encroachments.

BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath also spoke to reporters and acknowledged that many areas in the city lack proper building licenses, leading to unauthorized constructions. Three notices had been issued to the owner to demolish the illegal sections of the building, but no action was taken in time, another highly placed official stated.

Joint commissioner Dakshayini criticized the use of poor-quality materials, suggesting that the building's failure was likely inevitable, regardless of the rain.

"Notice was issued only when the construction reached the fourth floor. Even after the notice, no steps were taken to halt the construction," Lokayukta Justice BS Patil said. He has summoned several officials, including the Commissioner, to provide explanations for their inaction.