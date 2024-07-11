Peak Bengaluru: AI engineer competes with a CEO to rent apartment in Indiranagar

In what can only be described as an epic rental battle for an apartment in Bengaluru's Indiranagar, a resident found themselves in a rather unexpected competition, with their flatmate's company CEO. A humorous social media post revealed that a Bengaluru resident was competing against his flatmate’s company CEO for an Indiranagar apartment.

According to a hilarious social media post that has garnered chuckles on the internet, a local resident recently went to check out a potential new apartment, only to discover that their flatmate’s company CEO was also in the running for the very same place.

It turns out that the CEO was also eyeing the same Indiranagar flat, sparking an unexpected face-off between the resident and the corporate bigwig. In a post on social media site ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), the resident shared their experience with the caption: “Went to check out an apartment for rent a few days ago in Indiranagar, apparently my flatmate's company's CEO is competing for taking it.”

The resident also tagged the popular page “Peak Bengaluru”, which posts content on the tech hub's start-up culture and hipster occurrences. “@peakbengaluru moment?” he asked.

The post, by Ishan Dutta, a machine learning engineer, has over 600 views at the time this article was being written, with many finding it relatable and humorous to be part of such a bizarre coincidence.

The Peak Bengaluru account also responded with a gif showing people playing musical chair, to which Dutta responded with laughing emojis.

Many believe that finding a job or getting into Harvard is much easier than getting a flat in Bengaluru! This is because the city witnesses its fair share of instances wherein landlords demand tenants to submit their resumes, LinkedIn profiles, and even take their “interviews”.

In one such instance, a landlord in Bengaluru made headlines recently when he sent a tenant an “offer letter” after interviewing her for a flat. If the landlord to the Indiranagar flat - which Dutta is vying for - is any similar, who do you think will succeed in charming him?