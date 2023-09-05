Bengaluru landlord hikes rent by 10k of his fancy home, rolls back later after facing flak

The demand for rental homes in Bengaluru is skyrocketing everyday as the city continues to be the top destination for many Multinational Companies, IT giants and even start-ups. The landlords asking for LinkedIn profiles of their tenants is a common practice in Karnataka’s capital and many restrictions went viral on social media earlier. Recently, a tenant posted a rental announcement in X (formery Twitter) and increased the rent in a few hours after noticing heavy demand. Bengaluru landlord hikes rent by ₹ 10k of his fancy home, rolls back later. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Also Read - FIR to be registered on those who drive on the wrong side of NH in Karnataka

Bharat MG who claims to be a software engineer in Google posted an announcement saying that 2-bedroom flat in Indiranagar is up for the rent and quoted the montly rent as ₹45000. The plush interiors and aesthetic furniture of the house made it go viral and it even became a meme template where people from other cities too followed the trend, on a lighter note. However, after seeing the unreal demand for his fancy house, Bharat said that the rent will be ₹55000 instead of ₹45000 considering the demand for it.

However, it looked like he received the heat from the users after a sudden ₹10000 increase and he revised back the rent as ₹45000. In social media platform X, he wrote, “I never expected so many responses to my rental tweet! They were mostly love, with a bit of hate mixed in for increasing the rent. Really sorry about that!”

Bharat also said that he received more than 500 enquiries from the tenants about his house. “I won't increase the rent once we agree and the rental agreement is signed. The only condition is that I want the flat back in the same condition as when you move in. I'll try to get to all the DMs (500+) and schedule flat inspection after Sept 15th,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON