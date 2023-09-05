After an increasing number of traffic violations on the highways, the Karnataka police said that the First Information Reports (FIR) will be filed on those who were found driving on the wrong route of national highways. In the recent past, many people were seen driving in the opposite direction of Bengaluru Mysuru expressway which resulted in road accidents. FIR to be registered on those who drive on the wrong side of NH in Karnataka

Recently, an X user shared a video of an SUV vehicle travelling in the opposite direction of the newly built expressway. Responding to the post, Karnataka additional director general of police (traffic and safety) wrote, “The vehicle in question is being booked u/s 184 IMV Act for dangerous driving and we are recommending suspension of DL too. Notice has been issued. Henceforth, FIR will be registered against persons driving in opposite directions on NH & action will be taken.”

The police also warned of driving license cancellation if anyone was found not following rules on the highway. The number of reported fatal road accidents in Karnataka are reduced in the month of August, according to the data shared by the police.

Karnataka has recorded a total number of 795 deaths due to road accidents in the month of August. In May, a total of 1094 fatal road accidents were recorded, whereas in June and July, the numbers stood at 965 and 807.

Data earlier suggested that bikers are the major chunk of victims in the road accidents in Karnataka. According to the data, 60 percent of those who died in the road accidents are bikers in Karnataka.

