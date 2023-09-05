Karnataka govt to conduct board exams thrice a year for PUC 2 and SSLC students. Full details

In a major revamp of board examination system, Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced that the SSLC and second PUC students will have to take exams thrice a year, starting from this academic year. The best performance of a student out of three board examinations will be considered as his/her final performance, said the education department of Karnataka. Karnataka govt to conduct board exams thrice a year for PUC 2 and SSLC students(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

The education department also said that the previous system of examination where a main examination and a supplementary examination was in place, has been creating stress and anxiety in students. In the latest move, all three examinations will be called board examinations instead of ‘main’ and ‘supplementary’ to create a positive attitude in students, said the department.

How does the new examination system work?

Currently, if a student who passed the second PUC examination is not satisfied with the marks obtained in any subject, there is an option to reject the marks obtained in that subject in the main examination and take up the supplementary exam again. But the marks obtained in the supplementary examination are only considered as the final marks of the student without considering the marks obtained in the previous examination. The new examination system will provide an opportunity to improve the score by retaining the best marks scored in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd examinations.

“The students' learning pace and style are different, and conducting exams 1, 2 and 3 can help them adapt to their learning pace and reduce the stress caused by time constraints,” said the announcement.

Schedule of 3 board examinations

For second PUC students, Exam 1 will be conducted between March 1 to 25, Exam 2 will be conducted between May 15 to June 5 and Exam 3 will be conducted between July 12 to July 30.

For SSLC students, Exam 1 will be conducted between March 30 to April 1, Exam 2 will be conducted between June 12 to June 19 and Exam 3 will be conducted between July 29 to August 5.