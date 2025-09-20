Bengaluru, The Peenya Industrial Association has appealed to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to take urgent action to repair pothole-ridden roads and strengthen infrastructure inside and around the Peenya Industrial Area , claiming that prolonged neglect could prompt industries to shift operations to neighbouring states. Peenya Industrial Association urges Karnataka govt to repair pothole-ridden roads

In a letter addressed to the Deputy Chief Minister on Friday, association president Danappa D P highlighted that roads within Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board and Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation developed areas, as well as more than 25 adjoining private industrial areas, are full of potholes and damaged stretches.

“The poor condition of roads poses serious risks to goods movement and is causing daily hardships for industries,” he said.

Danappa claimed that due to prolonged neglect, many companies are considering relocating their operations to neighbouring states, or have already begun doing so, where industrial infrastructure and connectivity are better maintained.

He claimed that if the situation continues, Karnataka could face a massive loss of investment and employment, a decline in state revenues, and “damage its image as a progressive industrial hub.”

The PIA president noted that the situation has worsened in recent months, causing damage to industrial goods during transportation, breakage of precision machinery, delays in the movement of raw materials and finished products, loss of customer confidence, traffic congestion, accidents, and increased logistics costs.

Calling Peenya one of "Asia’s largest industrial hubs and a major contributor" to Karnataka’s economy, exports, and employment, Danappa urged the government to direct relevant departments to immediately begin road repairs and pothole filling, and to draw up a comprehensive, long-term plan for road improvement.

“With your leadership and support, we are confident that timely action will enable the smooth functioning of industries and help Karnataka retain its reputation as a premier industrial hub,” he said.

The letter comes soon after Bengaluru-based logistics tech company BlackBuck CEO and co-founder Rajesh Yabaji announced plans to move out of Outer Ring Road due to potholes and dust.

Yabaji’s post on ‘X’ drew widespread attention to the poor condition of Bengaluru’s roads.

