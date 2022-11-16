Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Technological Summit virtually

PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Technological Summit virtually

Published on Nov 16, 2022 08:14 AM IST

On the eve of Asia's prominent tech event, Karnataka Minister C N Ashwath Narayan examined the preparations at the Bengaluru Palace grounds where the three-day event is going to be held.

PM Modi to address the silver jubilee edition of the Bengaluru Technological Summit (BTS 22) virtually on Wednesday. (AP)(MINT_PRINT)
PM Modi to address the silver jubilee edition of the Bengaluru Technological Summit (BTS 22) virtually on Wednesday. (AP)(MINT_PRINT)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the silver jubilee edition of the Bengaluru Technological Summit (BTS 22) virtually on Wednesday, a statement from Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Tuesday.

On the eve of Asia's prominent tech event, Karnataka IT and BT Minister C N Ashwath Narayan examined the preparations at the Bengaluru Palace grounds where the three-day event is going to be held.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Narayan said, "The summit will witness not less than nine MoUs and the launch of over 20 products. To mark the silver jubilee celebration, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai will release a plaque."

The summit has attracted more than 575 exhibitors. For the first time, startups belonging to 16 states of the country are participating in the event, he said.

The event will see the participation of ministers from countries such as UAE, Finland and Australia.

A senior official had said earlier that there will be a recorded address by the Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Over 350 experts of international repute will throw light on recent technological developments in the conference themed "Tech4NextGen". About 5000 entrepreneurs are also expected to visit the summit.

The event organised by the department of IT/BT in association with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) comprises about 75 sessions classified under IOT/Deeptech, biotech, startup, GIA-1 and GIA- 2.

The deliberations in sessions will centre on domains such as Artificial Intelligence, big data, semiconductor, machine learning, 5G, robotics, fintech, gene editing meditech, space tech, bio fuels sustainability and e-mobility, Narayan informed.

Sessions under GIA will see participation of more than 15 countries, including Japan, Finland, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, The US, Lithuania and Canada. The participating countries will draw attention to their individual technological expertise besides expressing their areas of interest to collaborate with the Indian industry.

EV Ramana Reddy, ACS, department of IT/BT said that Prof Ajay K Sood, principal scientific advisor, Government of India, will participate in the plenary session on the inaugural day.

He added that experts at different sessions include Nobel laureates as well.

Topics
karnataka bengaluru tech pm modi narendra modi + 3 more
karnataka bengaluru tech pm modi narendra modi + 2 more

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
