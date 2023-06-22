Siddaramaiah calls on Shah amid row over rice scheme

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday called on Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi amid a row over the implementation of the ‘Anna Bagya’ rice scheme in the state. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah with union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. (PTI)

The scheme announced by the Congress as a poll promise offers to provide 10 kg of rice for below poverty line (BPL) families in the state.

Before meeting the home minister, Siddaramaiah told reporters that he would flag the issue regarding the supply of rice to the state for its Anna Bhagya scheme with Shah.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister called on President Droupadi Murmu, which he said was a “courtesy call”.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the President, Siddaramaiah said, “After becoming the chief minister I had not met the Rashtrapati, I met her; it was only a courtesy call. I’m also meeting the Union home minister.” He said Karnataka’s food and civil supplies minister KH Muniyappa, who is also in Delhi, will meet Union food minister Piyush Goyal and request for the rice supply for the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme.

Noting that the state government is trying to procure rice and has reached out to various states like Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Siddaramaiah said they will not be able to supply the state’s requirement of 2,28,000 metric tonne, and that transportation cost will also be high.

“From Andhra it will cost ₹42 per kg of rice, Telangana said only paddy is available not rice, Chhattisgarh CM told me they are in a position to supply 1 lakh metric tonne of rice only for one month, Punjab CM said he will discuss with officials and get back,” he said.

Such a large quantity of rice is not available in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said. “We will have to go for a tender in the open market, it will take a minimum of two months,” he said. “So we have called for quotations from central government agencies like NCCF, NAFED, Kendriya Bhandar; once we get to know we will decide on implementing the scheme. There may be slight delay in implementing the scheme as the central government has played politics,” he said.

Amid ongoing row over the central government’s alleged move of not selling rice which is in stock of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to Karnataka government, the Congress on Wednesday hit out at the BJP government saying its “anti-poor” and “vendetta politics” is on display.

Slamming the government, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Most recent chronology of Modi’s anti-poor and vendetta politics. On May 13, 2023, Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and BJP were rejected comprehensively by the people of Karnataka. On June 2, Chief Minister Karnataka (Siddaramaiah) announces the implementation of Anna Bhagya guarantee from July 1 that will give 10 kg of free food grains to poor families. June 13, 2023, Union government issued a circular banning the sale of rice from FCI to states under the Open Market Sale Scheme. This is done to scuttle Anna Bhagya.”

Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said, “Karnataka was willing to pay FCI ₹3,400 per quintal. But that window was closed. But FCI continues to sell rice at ₹2,000 per quintal for ethanol production and the blending of petrol. Food security should be of paramount concern at all times.”

Former chief minister and JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy, reacting to the delay in implementation of ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme by the state government, on Wednesday said, “People are watching the drama of two major parties in the state. It is the decision of the people and they elected the Congress to power. The Congress is now accusing the Centre of not giving additional rice to the state and staged a statewide protest yesterday. But no one is reminding the government of its responsibilities,” he said.

“What was the Congress thinking while announcing those guarantees? If they need additional rice, the government is supposed to meet with central ministers. What is the use in writing letters to officials of the FCI? The Centre is also following some guidelines,” he said.

Kumaraswamy said the central government has its own commitments to the country. “Why will they give rice if pressure is exerted? I never asked for money from the Centre when I waived the farmers’ loan from nationalised banks during the coalition government,” he pointed out.

“Today, the Congress party is in trouble as it guaranteed people 10 kg of rice for every household. The Congress should have been prepared earlier to bear the expenses. How long will this drama continue?” Kumaraswamy asked.

Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers’ welfare Shobha Karandlaje said either asked the Congress government in Karnataka should provide free 10 kg of rice as promised during the elections or vacate the seat of power.

Speaking to reporters in Chikkamagaluru, Karandlaje on Wednesday said that they (the Congress government) have to provide a total of 15 kg free rice to the people as the central government provides five kg of free rice to states. “The Congress leaders gave false promises only to win elections. Chief minister Siddaramaiah should take back his statements in this regard,” she said.

While the CM is in the capital, his wife Parvathi Siddaramaiah has been admitted to a private hospital, stated a bulletin released by Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

According to Manipal Hospitals, she was admitted on Tuesday night and her condition is stable. Parvathi had fever and was facing respiratory problems, said sources close to the chief minister. The hospital bulletin stated, “Hon’ble CM’s wife Parvathi Siddaramaiah was admitted last night. She is stable and on oxygen. Currently in MICU. Will be moved to ward today. CM is expected to visit at 11am.”