Telugu actor Hema arrested by CCB in Bengaluru after rave party probe: Report

Telugu actor Hema found herself in police custody on Monday, implicated in the Bengaluru rave party affair after extensive questioning by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), a News18 report stated. Telugu actor Hema tested positive for drug consumption following a bust.

Earlier in the day, the Bengaluru Police's CCB served notices to eight individuals, including Hema, summoning them for interrogation.

The revelation that 86 individuals tested positive for drug use at a recent rave event on the outskirts of the city on May 22 ignited widespread controversy, shedding light on the prevalent drug culture among party attendees.

The Karnataka Police's Anti-Narcotics Division swooped in on the rave gathering, attended by 73 men and 30 women, which notably included two Telugu actors, Hema and Ashi Roy.

Confirming these developments, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda revealed that blood samples from the partygoers had been sent to laboratories for analysis.

“On the night of May 19, Bengaluru Police’s CCB, based on specific information, raided a farmhouse at Electronic City. Around 100 people were at the event where drugs and narcotic substances were found,” The city top cop said, as quoted by the publication.

The event, which spanned from 5 pm on May 18 to 6 am on May 19, purportedly posed as a birthday celebration organized by a certain Vasu from Hyderabad.