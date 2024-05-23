Actor Hema among 86 who test positive for drugs after rave party bust in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Police has revealed that Telugu actor Hema is among 86 individuals who have tested positive for drug consumption following a bust. On Monday morning, the police raided a farm house in Bengaluru after a party. The same day, Hema released a video claiming she wasn’t at the party, but the police claim otherwise. (Also Read: Srikanth, Hema deny involvement in high-profile rave party drug bust in Bengaluru) Hema had put out a video denying being a part of the rave party in Bengaluru.

Hema tests positive for drugs

In a press statement, the Bengaluru police claim that the event occurred on May 19 and 20. It was a large-scale gathering under the guise of celebrating someone’s birthday. However, the police found out that drugs were being consumed at the party. Contrary to Hema’s video, the police also claim they have her flight tickets as proof that she travelled to Bengaluru. They also labelled her statements as false.

The rave party titled Vasu’s Birthday saw over 100 people in attendance. An FIR was registered on May 19 documenting complaints of public disturbance and sale and consumption of illegal substances such as MDMA, cocaine and hydro-ganga. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) took over the investigation from the Electronic City and Hebbagodi police stations. They are set to issue notices and summon those who tested positive for drugs. Among the attendees, 86, including Hema were found to have consumed drugs, according to the statement.

Hema’s video

On Monday, Hema released a video to the press in which she claimed that her name was dragged in for no reason and that she was at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Hema claimed that she kept getting calls from reporters and well-wishers about her supposed arrest. She released a video to the press stating that she was in Hyderabad and not in Bengaluru. She said in the video, “I have not gone anywhere, I am enjoying and chilling at a farmhouse in Hyderabad. Please don’t believe rumours. I don’t know who’s there, it’s fake news that I was at the party.” She also released a video on Tuesday of her cooking at home.