Karnataka: 3 kids among 10 dead as Innova rams into bus near Kuruburu

Ten people including three children died in an accident between an Innova car and a private bus near Kuruburu under T Narasipura police station limits on Monday, officials said. According to officials, 12 people from three families, all natives of Sanganakallu in Bellary district, had come to Mysuru on a tour to Chamundeshwari Temple, KRS reservoir and Male Mahadeshwara temple. While returning from MM Hills, the Innova car lost control and rammed the private bus coming from the opposite direction. 10 killed in accident between car and private bus near Kuruburu.

In the mishap, four people died on the spot and six died while being shifted to T Narasipura government hospital. The other three are critically injured and are being treated at Mysuru hospital. The deceased were identified as Bilya Manjunath (35), wife Poornima (30), son Pavan (10), Karthika (08) deceased belong to a family. Sandeep (24), mother Sujata (40), father Kotresh (45) deceased belonged to another family. Gayatri (35), son and daughter Syravya (03) ,Puneeth (04) belong to another family. Seriously injured Sasikumar (24), Janardhana (40), have been admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru city and their condition is said to be serious.

“A total of ten persons died in the mishap. The speeding Innova car driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed head on to a bus coming from the opposite direction,’ Mysuru district superintendent of police Seema Latker told HT. She said the condition of the injured is serious and they are being treated at a private hospital.

CM Siddaramaiah expressed condolences to the family of those who died in the accident. In a tweet he said that ₹2 lakh compensation each would be given to the family of the deceased

District farmers association president Kuruburu Shantha Kumar alleged that the NHAI authorities did not clear the branches of trees which had grown towards the road and was obstructing commuters. He urged the state government to provide compensation of ₹10 lakh to family members of the deceased.

