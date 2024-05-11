Thunderstorms, relentless overnight rain flood Bengaluru once again, city sees lowest max temp since March: Report

Bengaluru city continued to see yet another bout of intense rainfall on Friday and overnight, which resulted in widespread waterlogging throughout the tech hub, bringing night-time traffic to a halt. The Karnataka capital also saw trees uprooted and leakages in buildings, with severe inundation causing traffic holdups in several areas. Several Bengaluru residents took to social media to share videos and pictures of the rain along with thunderstorms.(X)

“Late night #BengaluruRains have started here near Dr Rajkumar Memorial on the ORR in Bengaluru. Tiny pop ups over North, CBD & Western parts of the city. One intense thunderstorm is on the verge of entering the city from NE. Let's see what's in store,” a user posted.

“What do we call this rain? Just unbelievable rains with continuous thundering in Jnanabharathi,” another shared.

“Waterlogging on the Kempegowda International Airport road in Bengaluru between Hebbal & the airport,” another post read.

Bengaluru registers lowest maximum temperature in months

Bengaluru recently witnessed a remarkable shift as it marked the lowest maximum temperature since March after enduring nearly two months of scorching heat, the Deccan Herald reported.

Friday saw the mercury hover at 31.9 degrees Celsius in the city, a rare occurrence since February when it dipped to similar levels for just a couple of days, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This cooler turn comes on the heels of an extended period of sweltering conditions, with Friday's maximum temperature standing 1.3 degrees below the usual May average for Bengaluru. Records reveal that February witnessed the lowest maximum temperature at 30.4 degrees Celsius.

An IMD official spoke to the publication and highlighted Bengaluru's recent temperature extremes, including March's low of 32.6 degrees Celsius and April's sustained heat around 34 degrees Celsius.

Scientist CS Patil credited the temperature drop to recent rainfall and anticipated further relief in the coming week. Temperatures in May dropped significantly from 38.1 to 31.9 degrees Celsius in 10 days. Patil also said he expects close-to-normal rainfall this month, which should help maintain cooler conditions, with the city usually receiving 128.7 mm of rainfall in May.

IMD's latest forecast also suggests the city will experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds until May 14, primarily in the evening or at night. Over the next two days, temperatures are expected to range from a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius to a minimum of 21 degrees Celsius.