Two drunk army men create ruckus at Bengaluru airport, arrested : Report

Two men - whom media reports claimed to be Army personnel - were involved in a brawl at Bengaluru airport early Friday morning. The two were allegedly drunk and assaulted on-duty security personnel who stopped them from driving in a secured lane, The Times of India said.

The Army has not yet responded to this incident.

According to the report, the two were outside the 'arrivals' area of the Kemepgowda International Airport and were trying to drive in a lane designated for VIPs and CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) personnel when they were stopped.

The guard who stopped them, the TOI report said, explained their error but an argument quickly broke out and one of the two allegedly began assualting the guard.

Other airport security personnel rushed to their colleague's aid and pinned the attackers down; the two were later taken into custody by police stationed at the airport.

Reports indicate three personnel were injured.

According to the TOI report the two accused claimed to have been drunk after attending a party in Bengaluru's outskirts and went to the airport to drink coffee (to sober up).

Bengaluru police have registered a first information report (FIR) based on airport officials' complaint.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON