Two killed as building roof collapses in Bengaluru due to heavy rain: Report

Updated on Oct 13, 2022 03:16 PM IST

Karnataka has recorded two new deaths in rain-related incidents after a roof collapsed on two sleeping labourers in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura area on Tuesday morning.

In Bengaluru, two persons died of a roof collapse due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday. (Image for representation)(HT Photo)
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Two men were killed and three others injured in Bengaluru after the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain. The dead men were labourers from Bihar and were demolishing an old building near a Graphite India factory near Hoodi Circle in the Mahadevapura area.

The incident took place around 5.30 am Tuesday and the deaths were alerted after fellow workers arrived at the demolition site, The Hindu said. The dead men have been identified as Zainuddin, 37, and Armaan, 28.

Emergency service personnel from the local fire department were deployed and helped pull out the two bodies and take the three injured men to a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case of 'death due to negligence' against the building's owner.

Reports quoted police officials as saying the two had slept in the ground floor of the building because it was raining heavily when the roof collapsed and crushed them to death.

A number of similarly tragic incidents have been reported from Karnataka this rainy season, with many deaths due to collapsing walls, roofs and other rain-related incidents.

