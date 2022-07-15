Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka rains: Teenage boy killed in house wall collapse in Belagavi
bengaluru news

Karnataka rains: Teenage boy killed in house wall collapse in Belagavi

  • A teenager was killed in a house wall collapse as heavy rains continued to batter parts of Karnataka's Belagavi district, officials said.
A wall collapsed on a teenage boy in Belagavi amidst heavy rains, killing him. (Pic for Representation)(ANI)
A wall collapsed on a teenage boy in Belagavi amidst heavy rains, killing him. (Pic for Representation)(ANI)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 03:22 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

A teenager was killed in a house wall collapse as heavy rains continued to batter parts of Karnataka's Belagavi district, officials said.

The 15-year-old boy from Chunchawad village in Khanapur taluk lost his life after a clay wall of his house crashed on him on Thursday night. He has been identified as Ananthu Pashetty, according to reports.

Due to the heavy downpour, the district authorities have announced two days holiday for schools and colleges on Friday and Saturday in Belagavi city, Belagavi taluk and Khanapur taluk.

Authorities said many rivers and rivulets are in spate, submerging multiple bridges and culverts.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is slated to hold a video conference on Friday afternoon with officials of flood-hit districts to take stock of the situation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka karnataka. belagavi rainfall rains + 3 more
karnataka karnataka. belagavi rainfall rains + 2 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Former Mokama MLA Anant Singh outside the Beur jail in 2019. (HT File Photo)

    Bihar politician Anant Singh loses assembly membership, not the 1st on that list

    In a major setback to the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday issued the notification terminating the membership of four-time midway through his current term, Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh, with effect from June 21 following the leader's conviction and 10-year jail sentence in a criminal case.

  • The NHM staff are on mass leave since Wednesday. (File image)

    Mizoram health workers on indefinite strike over salary, regularisation: Report

    Mizoram is facing a severe manpower crunch amid rising Covid-19 cases due to an indefinite strike organised by various healthcare workers under the National Health Mission, several media reports said on Thursday. Over 2,000 contractual employees of NHM under the aegis of National Health Mission Employees Union of Mizoram are currently on strike crippling health facilities across the state at a time when Covid cases are soaring by each passing day.

  • Rescue operations are underway at the spot of the wall collapse in Alipur region, Delhi. (HT Photo)

    5 dead after wall collapses at godown in Delhi, fire brigade and police at spot

    As many as five people died after a wall collapsed at an under-construction godown in Delhi's Alipur region, police said on Friday. A total of nine people are undergoing treatment at Raja Harish Chand Hospital, of which, two are in critical condition and the remaining seven are stable, police added. Delhi fire brigade and police are currently at the spot for rescue operations. (This is a developing story.It will be updated as more details arrive)

  • (File image)

    Remove mention of beef from signboards: Arunachal Pradesh district tells hotels

    Authorities in Naharlagun sub-division in Arunachal Pradesh have issued an order directing hotels and restaurants not to mention the word beef in their signboards to maintain the “spirit of secularism”. “It has been brought to the notice of the undersigned that there are numerous hotels and restaurants mushrooming within the administrative boundary of Naharlagun sub-division with the word 'BEEF' written on them,” the order bTamo Dada, extra assistant commissioner of Naharlagun sub-division of Itanagar Capital Complexda read.

  • One country made gun and six rounds of live ammunition seized from two people in Bengaluru

    Bengaluru crime news : Two caught in Hebbal trying to sell country-made gun

    Two people from Bihar were arrested with a country-made gun and six rounds of live ammunition in Bengaluru's Hebbal area on Thursday. One of those arrested has been identified as a minor and the other as R Pavan Paswan (20), whom police have called the prime accused. Hebbal police caught the two as they were trying to sell the gun near a railway track, The Times of India said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out