Karnataka rains: Teenage boy killed in house wall collapse in Belagavi
A teenager was killed in a house wall collapse as heavy rains continued to batter parts of Karnataka's Belagavi district, officials said.
The 15-year-old boy from Chunchawad village in Khanapur taluk lost his life after a clay wall of his house crashed on him on Thursday night. He has been identified as Ananthu Pashetty, according to reports.
Due to the heavy downpour, the district authorities have announced two days holiday for schools and colleges on Friday and Saturday in Belagavi city, Belagavi taluk and Khanapur taluk.
Authorities said many rivers and rivulets are in spate, submerging multiple bridges and culverts.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is slated to hold a video conference on Friday afternoon with officials of flood-hit districts to take stock of the situation.
-
Bihar politician Anant Singh loses assembly membership, not the 1st on that list
In a major setback to the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday issued the notification terminating the membership of four-time midway through his current term, Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh, with effect from June 21 following the leader's conviction and 10-year jail sentence in a criminal case.
-
Mizoram health workers on indefinite strike over salary, regularisation: Report
Mizoram is facing a severe manpower crunch amid rising Covid-19 cases due to an indefinite strike organised by various healthcare workers under the National Health Mission, several media reports said on Thursday. Over 2,000 contractual employees of NHM under the aegis of National Health Mission Employees Union of Mizoram are currently on strike crippling health facilities across the state at a time when Covid cases are soaring by each passing day.
-
5 dead after wall collapses at godown in Delhi, fire brigade and police at spot
As many as five people died after a wall collapsed at an under-construction godown in Delhi's Alipur region, police said on Friday. A total of nine people are undergoing treatment at Raja Harish Chand Hospital, of which, two are in critical condition and the remaining seven are stable, police added. Delhi fire brigade and police are currently at the spot for rescue operations. (This is a developing story.It will be updated as more details arrive)
-
Remove mention of beef from signboards: Arunachal Pradesh district tells hotels
Authorities in Naharlagun sub-division in Arunachal Pradesh have issued an order directing hotels and restaurants not to mention the word beef in their signboards to maintain the “spirit of secularism”. “It has been brought to the notice of the undersigned that there are numerous hotels and restaurants mushrooming within the administrative boundary of Naharlagun sub-division with the word 'BEEF' written on them,” the order bTamo Dada, extra assistant commissioner of Naharlagun sub-division of Itanagar Capital Complexda read.
-
Bengaluru crime news : Two caught in Hebbal trying to sell country-made gun
Two people from Bihar were arrested with a country-made gun and six rounds of live ammunition in Bengaluru's Hebbal area on Thursday. One of those arrested has been identified as a minor and the other as R Pavan Paswan (20), whom police have called the prime accused. Hebbal police caught the two as they were trying to sell the gun near a railway track, The Times of India said.
