US intends to open consulates in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad: White House

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Jun 22, 2023 03:04 PM IST

The US will open two new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad while India will establish a mission in Seattle to boost people-to-people relationships.

The US will open two new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad while India will establish a mission in Seattle to boost people-to-people relationships, a senior White House official said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden during a private dinner at the White House.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden during a private dinner at the White House.(PTI)

The official said the US issued a record 125,000 visas to Indian students last year. Indian students are set to become the largest foreign student community in the United States with a 20 per cent increase last year alone, the senior administration official said.

“The United States intends to open new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. India is likewise welcoming the 2023 opening of its consulate in Seattle and look forward to also announcing a new consulate in the United States,” the official said.

The US Department of State is going to launch a pilot to adjudicate domestic renewals of certain petition-based temporary work visas later this year, including for Indian nationals with the intent to implement this for an expanded pool, the official said.

India has five consulates in the US in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta, apart from the embassy in Washington.

The US embassy in New Delhi is one of the largest US diplomatic missions in the world. The embassy coordinates the activities of four consulates — in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad – ensuring that the US-India relationship is strong throughout the country, according to the information on its website.

bengaluru ahmedabad
Thursday, June 22, 2023
