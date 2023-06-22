PM Modi in US Day 3: Discussion with CEOs, State Luncheon and diaspora outreach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived at Washington DC's Joint Base Andrews on second leg of his inaugural state visit to the United States where he was given a ceremonial guard of honour amid incessant rains. US President Joe Biden (R) and First Lady Jill Biden (L) greet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP)

He attended an event at the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia along with the First Lady Jill Biden to highlight the US and India's shared priorities around education and workforce.

Private dinner at White House:

He later arrived at the White House where the first couple, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden received their guest. The Bidens also hosted the Prime Minister for an intimate dinner at the White House, signalling the warm friendship between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "I thank @POTUS @JoeBiden and @FLOTUS @DrBiden for hosting me at the White House today. We had a great conversation on several subjects."

State dinner and bilateral talks:

On Thursday, President Biden and the First Lady will host a State Dinner at the South Lawn of the president's residence, which is expected to be attended by 400 guests. PM Modi and President Biden will also hold high-level bilateral talks where they are expected to take forward movement on crucial defence deals. Modi will also address the joint session of the US Congress.

Day 3 schedule:

On third or last day of his state visit, PM Modi will hold one-on-one discussions with various CEOs, professionals and other stakeholders.

He is expected to meet the CEOs of top organisations, including FedEx, MasterCard, and Adobe, news agency Reuters reported. The CEO reception would have more than 1,200 participants which would be held at the John F Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, the report added.

He will also be jointly hosted at an an official state luncheon by US vice-president Kamala Harris and secretary of state Antony Blinken.

Modi will also address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC. The event will be for two hours from 7pm to 9pm (local time).

The event will see award-winning international singer Mary Millben perform for PM Modi and other guests at a reception hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF).

PM Modi is on a three day state visit to the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden.