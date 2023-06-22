Home / India News / PM Modi US Visit LIVE updates: Bilateral talks, Congress speech on PM's day 3 schedule
Live

PM Modi US Visit LIVE updates: Bilateral talks, Congress speech on PM's day 3 schedule

Jun 22, 2023 04:59 PM IST
OPEN APP

PM Modi US visit LIVE updates: Prime minister Narendra Modi embarked on his first designated state visit to the United States from June 20-24.

PM Modi US visit LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off the third day of his state visit to the United States on Thursday, a day after leading the historic yoga session at the United Nations headquarters in New York and attending a private dinner with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at White House for a private engagement with the U.S. President, Joe Biden and the First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) Jill Biden, in Washington DC, USA on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at White House for a private engagement with the U.S. President, Joe Biden and the First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) Jill Biden, in Washington DC, USA on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(PIB)

PM Modi's schedule for day 3 includes addressing a joint session of the US Congress and later attending the state dinner at the White House. Prior to that, Modi and Biden will also hold bilateral meetings at the White House, which will follow after their one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office. He will also participate in a joint press conference where he is expected to take two questions from the media – one from the US press and one from an Indian journalist.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 22, 2023 04:59 PM IST

    PM Modi to take two questions in presser with Joe Biden

    PM Modi will participate in a joint presser with US president Joe Biden on the third day of his state visit. He is expected to take two questions at the conference –  one question from the US press and one from an Indian journalist.

  • Jun 22, 2023 04:49 PM IST

    These lawmakers are skipping PM Modi's US Congress address. Who are they?

    US lawmakers Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are among those who will skip PM Modi's address to joint US Congress on Thursday.

  • Jun 22, 2023 04:41 PM IST

    Private dinner at White House: PM Modi-Biden exchange special gifts. See pics

    PM Modi, US president Biden and First Lady Jill Biden exchanged gifts during a private dinner hosted by the couple for Indian leader at the White House. See pics here.

  • Jun 22, 2023 04:29 PM IST

    PM Modi-Biden to meet one-on-one ahead of bilateral talks

    Prime Minister Modi and President Biden will have a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday before holding high-level bilateral talk over areas like defence, space and critical technologies to boost India-US ties.

  • Jun 22, 2023 04:24 PM IST

    A joint press conference in PM's engagements on day 3 schedule

    On third day of his visit, Prime Minister Modi will participate in a joint press conference where he is expected to take two questions from the media – one from the US press and one from an Indian journalist.

  • Jun 22, 2023 04:17 PM IST

    Amid PM Modi’s US visit, GE Aerospace inks pact with HAL to co-produce fighter jet engines in India

    General Electric Aerospace announced on Thursday it will co-produce its F414 engines in India, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Read more.

  • Jun 22, 2023 04:10 PM IST

    PM Modi's US visit day 2: Where to check all updates?

    All updates related to PM Modi's second day of state visit to the US can be checked here.

  • Jun 22, 2023 04:00 PM IST

    Modi US Visit Day 3 schedule: Bilateral talks, speech at Congress. All details

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off the third day of his state visit to the United States on Thursday. Here what's on his day 3 schedule.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi in us narendra modi united states joe biden white house + 3 more

PM Modi, Joe Biden to announce defence drones deal. Facts about MQ-9B Predator

india news
Published on Jun 22, 2023 04:57 PM IST

Narendra Modi and Joe Biden will announce a series of defence and commercial deals designed to improve military and economic relations between the two nations.

MQ-9B Predator drones, experts believe, would help it strengthen its defence capabilities.(Reuters File Photo)
ByAniruddha Dhar

Founded in 1923, now world’s largest publisher: The 100-year journey of Gita Press

The Gita Press presently has 20 branches in India, one in Kathmandu (Nepal), along with 48 railway stalls across India. About 2,500 booksellers are associated with the organisation

Gita Press has been conferred with the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 (File Photo)
india news
Updated on Jun 22, 2023 04:45 PM IST
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi

Non-BJP parties meeting triggers war of posters in Patna

The meeting is a part of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s efforts to unite the non-BJP parties even as it was expected to be more of a warm-up for subsequent engagement

Posters of leaders ahead of the meeting. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 22, 2023 04:20 PM IST
ByArun Kumar

Tejas LCA Mk2 fighters get advanced GE-F414 engine. Which other jets have this?

The US firm described the Memorandum of Understanding with HAL as a “key element” in strengthening defence cooperation between India and the US.

The agreement will advance GE Aerospace’s earlier commitment to build 99 engines for the IAF as part of the LCA-Mk-II programme.
india news
Published on Jun 22, 2023 04:20 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

PM Modi US Visit LIVE: Bilateral talks, Congress speech on PM's day 3 schedule

PM Modi US visit LIVE updates: Prime minister Narendra Modi embarked on his first designated state visit to the United States from June 20-24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at White House for a private engagement with the U.S. President, Joe Biden and the First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) Jill Biden, in Washington DC, USA on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(PIB)
india news
Updated on Jun 22, 2023 04:59 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

GE Aerospace, HAL to co-produce F414 engines for fighter jets. 5 things to know

The effort is part of the Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft Mk2 program, according to the press release by General Electric Aeropace.

The F414 provides unrestricted engine performance with rapid throttle response and no throttle restrictions, ensuring power is readily available when needed.(GE Aerospace official website)
india news
Published on Jun 22, 2023 03:49 PM IST
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

‘Clearly, not important for PM’: Rahul on govt's all-party meet on Manipur

Shah visited the violence-hit state last month and held several rounds of meetings in a bid to end the violence.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
india news
Published on Jun 22, 2023 03:40 PM IST
ByManjiri Chitre

General Electric, HAL sign MoU to make fighter jet engines for Indian Air Force

The F414 engines of General Electric Aerospace, a subsidiary of General Electric, will be co-produced in India, and power the indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft.

Washington DC, June 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets H. Lawrence Culp Jr, Chairman and CEO, General Electric and CEO, General Electric Aerospace, at White House in Washington DC, in USA on Wednesday. (via PIB)
india news
Published on Jun 22, 2023 02:59 PM IST
ByShishir Gupta

BJP downplays Oppn's Patna meet, JD(U) says seat-sharing formula later | Updates

The crucial opposition meeting in Patna will bring the Congress party and several satraps on a single platform ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Patna meeting, called at the invitation of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, is likely to be attended by top leaders from nearly 15 opposition parties. (ANI)
india news
Published on Jun 22, 2023 02:46 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

‘Some countries’ seeking to replicate divide-and-rule policy: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said “demonic forces” opposed to India’s progress were bent on fomenting trouble by inciting internal feuds

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur on Wednesday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 22, 2023 02:35 PM IST
ByPradip Kumar Maitra

Modi US Visit Day 3: Bilateral talks, speech at Congress and lavish state dinner

Prime Minister will join US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for the state banquet along with a number of dignitaries on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden (R) and First Lady Jill Biden (L) greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC on June 21, 2023.(AFP)
india news
Published on Jun 22, 2023 02:21 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

PM Modi in US Day 3: Discussion with CEOs, State Luncheon and diaspora outreach

PM Modi in US: PM Modi is on a three day state visit to the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden.

US President Joe Biden (R) and First Lady Jill Biden (L) greet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP)
india news
Published on Jun 22, 2023 02:17 PM IST
ByShobhit Gupta

'Muh mein Ram, bagal mein…': Mayawati on opposition's Patna meet; RLD bails out

'Dil mile na mile, haath milate rahiye'. This is how Mayawati described mega opposition meet at Patna on June 23.

Mayawati won't join the opposition meet in Patna, the BSP leader made it clear in her Twitter jibe.
india news
Published on Jun 22, 2023 01:36 PM IST
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Afternoon brief: Congress terms all-party meet on Manipur ‘too little, too late’

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress leader KC Venugopal(Congress/Twitter)
india news
Published on Jun 22, 2023 01:08 PM IST
ByHT News Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out