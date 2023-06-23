PM Modi in US LIVE: PM Modi to have lunch with Kamala Harris, interact with CEOs
PM Modi in US LIVE: During fourth day of prime minister's state visit to US, a state luncheon will be jointly hosted by Kamala Harris and Antony Blinken.
PM Modi in US LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi will be hosted at a lunch by US vice president Kamala Harris and secretary of state Antony Blinken. Later PM Modi will interact with CEOs and professionals, concluding the last day of his US visit with an address to the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center.
Yesterday, PM Modi attended State Dinner hosted by US president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House after which he addressed a joint sitting of the US Congress.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jun 23, 2023 05:21 PM IST
India-US friendship will make our world a better place, tweets PM Modi
- Jun 23, 2023 05:18 PM IST
PM Modi thanks US vice president Kamala Harris
PM Modi thanked United States vice president Kamala Harris for welcoming him. Taking to his Twitter handle, he said that he is 'equally enthusiastic about elevating our cooperation in futuristic sectors.'
"Thank you, @VP @KamalaHarris. Our partnership indeed holds immense potential for this century. I am equally enthusiastic about elevating our cooperation in futuristic sectors," PM Modi tweeted.
- Jun 23, 2023 04:37 PM IST
PM Modi's speech at state dinner held at White House
During his speech at the state dinner held at the White House, PM Modi said, "Indian Americans have come a long way in the US and have always found a respectful place in America's Melting Pot. Indian Americans have played a significant role in further strengthening the inclusive society and economy of the US."
- Jun 23, 2023 04:14 PM IST
PM Modi in US LIVE: Check for Day 3 highlights here
Bilateral talks, PM Modi's address to the joint session of the US Congress, and the high-profile state dinner, attended by over 400 dignitaries on the third day of the prime minsiter's state visit to the US. Check Day 3 highlights here.
- Jun 23, 2023 03:59 PM IST
PM Modi's 4th day of visit to begin with discussions with CEOs, state luncheon to be hosted by Kamala Harris
Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi's fourth and final day of the state visit to the United States will begin with discussions with renowned CEOs during which various topics including artificial intelligence (AI) would be discussed. Later in the day, vice-president Kamala Harris and secretary of state Antony Blinken will jointly host a state luncheon in honour of the prime minister.