‘India-US ties not partnership of convenience but…’: PM Modi addresses USISPF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his last day of the maiden State visit addressed the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in Washington DC. Modi began his speech by stating that the India-US ties have the potential to change the destiny of the 21st century. Calling Indian-Americans ‘pillars’ in the development of America, he said, “All of you have made America reach great heights with your hard work.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).(Twitter/MEAIndia)

The USISPF is being held at the John F Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.

He further said that the India-US partnership is not based on convenience, but that of conviction and compassion. Modi also attributed ‘India's tremendous success’ to aspirations of people of the country. Encouraging American entrepreneurs to invest in India, he said, “Ease of doing business is a promise of our government. Whenever India has grown stronger, the whole world has benefitted."

The PM continued, “Technology handshake held at the White House today is a direct message to the companies, businesses, manufacturers and innovators of both the countries - This is the moment. India and US Governments have done the groundwork for you. But now, the responsibility to grow on this ground is yours.”

He also noted that American companies had invested over 16 billion dollars in India in the past two years.

Explaining that India has the biggest solution to a problem of the future - ageing, Modi said, “India is world's youngest nation. We have the youngest talent pool in the world. Hence, countries collaborating with India are bound to benefit.”

This event is to be be followed by an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center which will focus on their role in “India’s growth story”.

"More than 600 people will be sitting here to attend the program and around 350 people will witness PM Modi's speech on the big screen," said Dr Bharat Barai, Chairman US-India Community Foundation.

“We didn't send a single email or even make a flyer. And the registration was complete within three to four days…through word-of-mouth alone," said Barai.

"We found the Ronald Regan Building, which we thought was beautiful, but we have to make all the arrangements with the approval of the US Secret Service as well as the Prime Minister SPG group," said Barai. "At the end there will be a dinner for everybody," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON