Home / India News / ‘India-US ties not partnership of convenience but…’: PM Modi addresses USISPF

‘India-US ties not partnership of convenience but…’: PM Modi addresses USISPF

ByRitu Maria Johny
Jun 24, 2023 05:01 AM IST

PM Modi in US: The USISPF is being held at the John F Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his last day of the maiden State visit addressed the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in Washington DC. Modi began his speech by stating that the India-US ties have the potential to change the destiny of the 21st century. Calling Indian-Americans ‘pillars’ in the development of America, he said, “All of you have made America reach great heights with your hard work.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).(Twitter/MEAIndia)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).(Twitter/MEAIndia)

The USISPF is being held at the John F Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.

Follow PM Modi in US LIVE updates

He further said that the India-US partnership is not based on convenience, but that of conviction and compassion. Modi also attributed ‘India's tremendous success’ to aspirations of people of the country. Encouraging American entrepreneurs to invest in India, he said, “Ease of doing business is a promise of our government. Whenever India has grown stronger, the whole world has benefitted."

The PM continued, “Technology handshake held at the White House today is a direct message to the companies, businesses, manufacturers and innovators of both the countries - This is the moment. India and US Governments have done the groundwork for you. But now, the responsibility to grow on this ground is yours.”

Read: ‘Talent-technology guarantees brighter future’: PM Modi at CEOs meet in US

He also noted that American companies had invested over 16 billion dollars in India in the past two years.

Explaining that India has the biggest solution to a problem of the future - ageing, Modi said, “India is world's youngest nation. We have the youngest talent pool in the world. Hence, countries collaborating with India are bound to benefit.”

This event is to be be followed by an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center which will focus on their role in “India’s growth story”.

"More than 600 people will be sitting here to attend the program and around 350 people will witness PM Modi's speech on the big screen," said Dr Bharat Barai, Chairman US-India Community Foundation.

“We didn't send a single email or even make a flyer. And the registration was complete within three to four days…through word-of-mouth alone," said Barai.

"We found the Ronald Regan Building, which we thought was beautiful, but we have to make all the arrangements with the approval of the US Secret Service as well as the Prime Minister SPG group," said Barai. "At the end there will be a dinner for everybody," he added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

Topics
pm modi in us
pm modi in us
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out