Watch: PM Modi holds meeting with top CEOs in Washington

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Friday met top US and Indian business leaders in Washington at the White House as his official state visit to the US marked its final day. Top businessmen including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani, Zerodha and True Beacon Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath attended the event. PM Modi holds meeting with CEOs(Bloomberg)

Addressing the Hi-Tech Handshake event, PM Modi said that the “coming together of talent and technology guarantees a brighter future”. Observing that there were a variety of tech companies at the meeting from startups to well-established firms, he added, “Both of them are working together to create a new world.”

PM Modi, who touted "a new chapter" in the countries' "strategic partnership" at the White House on Thursday, is seeking to position India as a manufacturing and diplomatic powerhouse.

Post the meeting, PM Modi continued talks with top US officials during a lunch at the State Department with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.