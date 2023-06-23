PM Modi to meet CEOs on last day of US visit: List of business leaders attending
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet US and Indian business leaders in Washington on Friday, the final day of a state visit marked by pledges of deeper US-India cooperation on areas including space, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.
President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet for Modi on Thursday, declaring after about 2 -1/2 hours of talks that their countries' economic relationship was "booming." Trade has more than doubled over the past decade.
Modi will continue talks with top US officials during a lunch at the State Department with Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Asian American to hold the No. 2 position in the White House, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Modi, who has appealed to global companies to "Make in India," will then address business leaders at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.
Following have confirmed their participation:
US Company representatives:
Revathi Advaithi, CEO, Flex
Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI
Mark Douglas, President and CEO, FMC Corporation
Lisa Su, CEO, AMD
Will Marshall, CEO, Planet Labs
Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft
Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google
Hemant Taneja, CEO and Managing Director, General Catalyst
Thomas Tull, Founder, Tulco LLC
Sunita Williams, NASA Astronaut
India company representatives:
Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & MD, Reliance Industries
Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder, Zerodha & True Beacon
Vrinda Kapoor, Co-Founder, 3rdiTech
Modi, who touted "a new chapter" in the countries' "strategic partnership" at the White House on Thursday, is seeking to position India, the world's most populous country at 1.4 billion and its fifth-largest economy, as a manufacturing and diplomatic powerhouse.