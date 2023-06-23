PM Modi to meet CEOs on last day of US visit: List of business leaders attending

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet US and Indian business leaders in Washington on Friday, the final day of a state visit marked by pledges of deeper US-India cooperation on areas including space, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. Alphabet CEO Sunder Pichai along with his wife Anjali Pichai arrives to attend the State Dinner at the White House in Washington DC, on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet for Modi on Thursday, declaring after about 2 -1/2 hours of talks that their countries' economic relationship was "booming." Trade has more than doubled over the past decade.

Modi will continue talks with top US officials during a lunch at the State Department with Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Asian American to hold the No. 2 position in the White House, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Modi, who has appealed to global companies to "Make in India," will then address business leaders at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.

Following have confirmed their participation:

US Company representatives:

Revathi Advaithi, CEO, Flex

Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI

Mark Douglas, President and CEO, FMC Corporation

Lisa Su, CEO, AMD

Will Marshall, CEO, Planet Labs

Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google

Hemant Taneja, CEO and Managing Director, General Catalyst

Thomas Tull, Founder, Tulco LLC

Sunita Williams, NASA Astronaut

India company representatives:

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & MD, Reliance Industries

Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder, Zerodha & True Beacon

Vrinda Kapoor, Co-Founder, 3rdiTech

Modi, who touted "a new chapter" in the countries' "strategic partnership" at the White House on Thursday, is seeking to position India, the world's most populous country at 1.4 billion and its fifth-largest economy, as a manufacturing and diplomatic powerhouse.

