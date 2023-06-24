Home / India News / ‘Mini India…’: PM Modi in goodbye speech to Indian diaspora at Reagan Centre

ByRitu Maria Johny
Jun 24, 2023 05:33 AM IST

The diaspora reception is being hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-anticipated address to the gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC began with international singer Mary Millben rendering India’s National Anthem. The invitation-only event with the Indian diaspora will focus on their role in “India’s growth story”.

PM Modi addresses the Indian diaspora at Ronald Reagan Center, Washington.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)
PM Modi addresses the Indian diaspora at Ronald Reagan Center, Washington.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)

Chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and ‘Vande Mataram’ reverberated inside the building as Modi arrived to deliver his goodbye speech after a historic State visit to the US.

“In a way, you have charted out the full map of India in this hall. I can see people from all corners of India here. It seems that a mini India has turned up,” said Modi.

The event scheduled for two hours began a little after 7 pm (local time) on June 23.

    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

