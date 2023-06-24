‘Mini India…’: PM Modi in goodbye speech to Indian diaspora at Reagan Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-anticipated address to the gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC began with international singer Mary Millben rendering India’s National Anthem. The invitation-only event with the Indian diaspora will focus on their role in “India’s growth story”. PM Modi addresses the Indian diaspora at Ronald Reagan Center, Washington.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)

Chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and ‘Vande Mataram’ reverberated inside the building as Modi arrived to deliver his goodbye speech after a historic State visit to the US.

“In a way, you have charted out the full map of India in this hall. I can see people from all corners of India here. It seems that a mini India has turned up,” said Modi.

The event scheduled for two hours began a little after 7 pm (local time) on June 23.

The diaspora reception is being hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF).

