‘Shaping lives, dreams and destinies’: PM Modi's address to Indian diaspora | Top quotes

A new and glorious journey of India-US relations has begun in the last three days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. Addressing the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center in Washington, DC, Prime Minister Modi said the new journey “is of our convergence on global strategic issues, of our cooperation for ‘Make in India, Make for the World’.” He also informed that the United States will open its new consulates in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru and the H1B visa renewal can be done in the US.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Indian diaspora at Ronald Reagan Center.