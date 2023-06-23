PM Modi points to Halloween, 'Naatu Naatu' to underline people-to-people connect

Underlining the growing people-to-people ties between India and the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Indians and Americans are getting to know each other better with every passing day. U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi raise a toast during an official state dinner at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2023.(Reuters)

“We can pronounce each other's name correctly, we can understand each other's accent better... Kids in India become Spiderman on Halloween and America's youth is dancing to the tunes of ‘Naatu Naatu’,” PM Modi during the official State Dinner at the White House.

The prime minister highlighted how the game of cricket is getting popular in the United States.

“The American team is trying their best to qualify for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year. I wish them good luck and success,” he said.

PM Modi also heaped praise on Biden saying he has worked hard in the service of the nation and the entire humanity in the last five decades as the world witnessed sweeping changes.

Biden expressed his delight in hosting Prime Minister Modi during the official State dinner at the White House and emphasized that the occasion celebrates great bonds of friendship between India and the United States.

In a special address during the State Dinner at the White House, Biden said, "Jill and I have had a wonderful time with the Prime Minster today, during your truly productive visit. Tonight we celebrate the great bonds of friendship between India and the United States."

The two leaders also raised a toast where they shared some light-hearted moments. With both President Biden and PM Modi being teetotalers, the former recounted his grandfather's advice on raising a toast without alcohol.

Speaking at the high-profile event, Biden said his grandfather, Ambrose Finnegan, used to say “If you give a toast and you don't have any alcohol in the glass, you must do it with your left hand. You all think I’m kidding. I’m not.”

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani were amongst the Indian business tycoons who arrived at the White House for the State Dinner. The CEO contingent included Apple's Tim Cook, Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella.

