Mukesh Ambani, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai invited at State dinner for PM Modi | Full list

US President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official State dinner at the White House on Thursday along with over 380 prominent guests featuring titans of business, fashion, entertainment like designer Ralph Lauren, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, business tycoon Anand Mahindra, Reliance industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani among others. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers a toast during a State Dinner with President Joe Biden. (AP)

PM Modi, who is on a three-day state visit to the United States, addressed a joint session of the US Congress and later arrived at the White House for the State dinner at the invitation of the first couple.

Both the leaders shared some light-hearted moments while they raised a toast during the event. “Jill and I have had a wonderful time with the Prime Minster today, during your truly productive visit. Tonight we celebrate the great bonds of friendship between India and the United States,” Biden said.

US First Lady Jill Biden worked with guest chef Nina Curtis and other White House chefs to prepare the menu for the State Dinner.

The menu includes lemon-dill yogurt sauce, crisped millet cakes, summer squashes, marinated millet and grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon, tangy avocado sauce, stuffed portobello mushrooms, creamy saffron-infused risotto, rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake.

Here is a complete list of guests being invited for the State dinner:

Huma Abedin and Heba Abedin

Reem Acra and Dr. Nicolas Tabbal

Mala Adiga, director of policy and projects for the first lady, and Charles Biro

Revathi Advaithi and Jeevan Mulgund

Salman Ahmed, director of the policy planning staff for the State Department, and Cat Davis Ahmed

Kiran Ahuja, director of the Office of Personnel Management, and Robert Shriver III, deputy director of the Office of Personnel Management

Sam Altman and Oliver Mulherin

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Charlene Austin

Arindam Bagchi, additional secretary and spokesman for India

Bela Bajaria and Rekha Bajaria

Bharat Barai and Panna Barai

John R. Bass, under secretary of state for management, and Holly Holzer Bass

Josh Bekenstein and Anita Bekenstein

Joshua Bell, Grammy-winning violinist

Stephen Benjamin, senior adviser to the president for public engagement, and Seema Shrivastava-Patel

Representative Ami Bera and Dr. Janine Vivienne Bera

Anthony Bernal, senior adviser to the first lady

Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen Biden

Ashley Biden and Seema Sadanandan

James Biden and Sara Biden

Naomi Biden Neal and Peter Neal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Evan Ryan, White House cabinet secretary

Linden Prause Blue and Dr. Chollada Blue

Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council, and Kurt M. Campbell, coordinator for the Indo-Pacific at the National Security Council

William Burns, director of the CIA, and Lisa Carty, US representative to the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations

Ángel Cabrera and Beth Cabrera

David Calhoun and Barbara Calhoun

Anthony Capuano

Manesh Chandwani and Alpana Patel

Jagtar Chaudhry

Kenneth Chenault and Kathryn Chenault

Tarun Chhabra, senior director for technology and national security at the National Security Council, and Aliza Hapgood Watters

Maria Grazia Chiuri and Karishma Swali

Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and Karen Brudvig

Michael Cohen and Dr. Daralyn Samuels

Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson

Jim Crown and Paula Crown

H. Lawrence Culp Jr. and Wendy Culp

Stephanie Cutter and Kellie Meiman Hock

Ashraf Mansur Dahod and Dr. Shamim Ashraf Dahod

Ronak Desai and Dr. Bansari Shah

Darshan Dhaliwal and Debra Dhaliwal

Gary Dickerson and Connie Dickerson

Jen O’Malley Dillon, White House deputy chief of staff, and Patrick Dillon

Michael C. Donilon, senior adviser to the president, and Patricia Donilon

Mark Douglas and Madeleine Douglas

Ajit Doval, national security adviser of India

Jose W. Fernandez, under secretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, and Andrea Gabor

Jon Finer, principal deputy national security adviser

Leonard Forsman and Jana Rice

Jane Fraser and Alberto Piedra

Adena Friedman and Mike Friedman

Thomas L. Friedman and Ann B. Friedman

Michael Froman, president of the Council of Foreign Relations, and Nancy Goodman

Eric Garcetti, US ambassador to India, and Sean Burton

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Lynn Rosenman Garland

Rufus Gifford, US chief of protocol

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Jonathan Gillibrand

Anand Giridharadas

Philip Gordon, national security adviser to the vice president, and Rachel Gordon

Sanjay Govil and Vidya Govil

Jennifer M. Granholm, secretary of energy, and Karen Elizabeth Skelton

Palash Gupta and Khushi Gupta

Vanita Gupta, associate attorney general, and Rajiv Gupta

Geeta Rao Gupta, US ambassador-at-large for global women’s issues, and Arvind Gupta

Rahul Gupta, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, and Dr. Seema Gupta

Isabella Casillas Guzman, administrator of the Small Business Administration, and Dr. Javier Guzman

Avril D. Haines, director of national intelligence, and David Davighi

Vice President Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff

Roger Hochschild and Stephanie Hochschild

Kate Hoit and Julia Tivald

David Ignatius and Dr. Eve Ignatius

Frank Islam and Debbie Driesman

Dr. Irwin Jacobs and Representative Sara Jacobs

Anurag Jain

Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, minister of external affairs of India

Representative Pramila Jayapal and Steven Williamson

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary

Jo Ann Jenkins and Dr. Francis Jenkins

Dr. Hiren Joshi, officer on special duty, India

Nikhil Kamath

Vrinda Kapoor

Vimal Kapur

Alfred F. Kelly Jr. and Margaret P. Kelly

Maxwell Taylor Kennedy and Vicki S. Kennedy

Max Kennedy

Neeraj Khemlani and Heather Cabot Khemlani

Representative Ro Khanna and Ritu Khanna

Dr. Suresh Khator and Renu Khator

Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King

Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss

Jennifer Klein, assistant to the president and director of the White House Gender Policy Council, and Zachary Stern

Senator Amy Klobuchar and John Bessler

Edward Knight and Amy Shepard Knight

Rohini Kosoglu and Ozkan Kosoglu

Arvind Krishna and Tarini Krishna

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi and Dr. Priya Krishnamoorthi

Maria Teresa Kumar and Raj Udiaver Kumar

Vivek Kumar, private secretary to the prime minister of India

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, foreign secretary

Ben LaBolt, assistant to the president and director of communications

Mitch Landrieu, senior adviser and infrastructure implementation coordinator, and Emily Landrieu

Donna Langley and Ramin Shamshiri

Eileen Laubacher, senior director for South Asia, National Security Council, and Christopher Laubacher

Ralph Lauren and Ricky Lauren

Donald Lu, assistant secretary for South and Central Asian affairs, State Department, and Ariel Ahart

Anand Mahindra

Senator Joe Manchin III and Gayle Manchin

Will Marshall and Robbie Schingler

Christina Mather and Patricia Moynihan

Alejandro Mayorkas, homeland security secretary, and Tanya Mayorkas

Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Emily Norris McCarthy

Doug McMillon and Shelley McMillon

Representative Gregory W. Meeks and Simone Meeks

Sanjay Mehrotra and Sangeeta Mehrotra

Senator Bob Menendez and Nadine Menendez

Michael Miebach

Aruna K. Miller, lieutenant governor of Maryland, and David Miller

Deepak Mittal, joint secretary to the prime minister of India

Jon Moeller and Lisa Sauer

John Morgan and Matt Morgan

Dr. Denis Mukwege and Madeleine Kaboyi

James Murdoch and Kathryn Murdoch

Dr. Vivek Murthy, surgeon general, and Alice Chen

Sam Myers and Vicki Myers

Satya Nadella and Anu Nadella

Shekar Narasimhan and Charu Narasimhan

Shantanu Narayen and Reni Narayen

Bill Nelson, NASA administrator, and Grace Nelson

Indra Nooyi and Raj Nooyi

Victoria Nuland, under secretary of state for political affairs, and Drew Nuland

Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the U.S. National Science Foundation

Maulik Pancholy and Ryan Corvaia

Deven Parekh and Monika Parekh

Tarini Parti and Preeti Parti

Milan Patel and Vinod Patel

Sameer Patel and Shannon Patel

Nancy Pelosi, speaker emerita of the House of Representatives, and Paul Pelosi

Charles E. Phillips and Karen C. Phillips

Jake Phillips, deputy assistant to the president and deputy counsel to the president and legal adviser to the National Security Council, and Sheila Jaya Kadagathur

Sundar Pichai and Anjali Pichai

John Podesta, assistant to the president and senior adviser to the president for clean energy, and Mae Podesta

Robert Pohlad and Rebecca Pohlad

Arati Prabhakar, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Patrick Windham

Aftab Pureval, mayor of Cincinnati, and Dr. Whitney Whitis

Michael J. Pyle, deputy assistant to the president and deputy national security adviser for international economic affairs, and Chloe F. Schama

Natalie Quillian, assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff, and Ryan Quillian

James Quincey

Gautam Raghavan, assistant to the president and director of presidential personnel, and Andrew Masloski

Gina Raimondo, secretary of commerce, and Andy Moffit

Deepak Raj and Neera Raj

Sanjay Ramabhadran and Vidya Iyer

Sripriya Ranganathan, deputy chief of mission, Embassy of India

M.R. Rangaswami and Krisanthy Desby

Vani Sarraju Rao, additional secretary, Americas, Republic of India

Vinay Reddy, director of speechwriting, and Neelima Reddy

Bruce Reed, deputy chief of staff, and Bonnie LePard

Michael Regan, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency

Punit Renjen and Heather Renjen

Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president, and Amy Ricchetti

Curtis Ried, National Security Council chief of staff, and Patsy Ried

Chuck Robbins and Paige Robbins

Tim Roemer and Sally Roemer

Dr. Christopher Rothko and Lori Cohen

Jeanne Ruesch and Kevin O’Brien

Jennifer Rumsey and Jim Rumsey

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, ambassador of India to the United States

Reshma Saujani and Mike Saujani

Representative Steve Scalise

Michael Schrum and Maya Rao

Senator Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Weiland

Dr. Sudhir Sekhsaria

Peter Selfridge

Smita N. Shah and Maarten de Jeu

Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, deputy national security adviser, and Jeffrey Randall

Jay Shetty and Richard Slavin

Madhu Shrivastava and Sulochana Shrivastava

M. Night Shyamalan and Bhavna Shyamalan

Nat Simons and Laura Baxter-Simons

Shamina Singh and Simi Singh Juneja

Rajesh Singh, trade secretary

Gwendolyn Sontheim and Cary Fowler, special envoy for global food security

Aaron Sosnick and Paige Perrone

Gene Sperling, senior adviser to the president, and Miles French

Sri Srinivasan, US Court of Appeals chief judge, and Chitra Wadhwani

Lisa Su and Daniel Lin

Rajesh Subramaniam and Gina Adams

Jake Sullivan, national security adviser, and Maggie Goodlander

Ellen Susman and Whitney Gordon

Katherine Tai, U.S. trade representative, and Robert Skidmore

James Taiclet and Carol Taiclet

Neera Tanden, White House domestic policy adviser, and Alina Edwards

Hemant Taneja

Louisa Terrell, director of the Office of Legislative Affairs, and Seema Nanda, US solicitor of labor

Nidhi Tewari, deputy secretary

Representative Shri Thanedar and Shashi Thanedar

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, representative of the United States to the United Nations, and Lafayette Greenfield

Mini Timmaraju and Ken Scudder

Annie Tomasini, director of Oval Office operations

Abeezar Tyebji and Paulomi Tyebji

Maju Varghese and Julie Varghese

Abraham Verghese and Cari Costanzo

Richard R. Verma, deputy secretary of state for management and resources, and Melineh Verma

Aseem Vohra, deputy chief of protocol

Lorraine Voles, chief of staff to the vice president, and A.J. Smith

Sunil Wadhwani and Nita Wadhwani

Gov. Tim Walz and Gwen Walz

Senator Mark Warner and Lisa Collis

Casey Wasserman and Jenny Chandler

Anne Wojcicki and Esther Wojcicki

Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Loyce Young-Smith

Ali Zaidi, White House climate adviser, and Dr. Candace Vahlsing

Uzra Zeya, under secretary of state for civilian security, democracy and human rights, and Thomas Nemeth

Jeffrey D. Zients, White House chief of staff, and Jonny Zients