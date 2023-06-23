Home / World News / ‘Even sky's not the limit for the two biggest democracies’: PM Modi addresses presser with prez Biden | Top points

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jun 23, 2023 12:40 AM IST

PM Modi in US: During a joint press statement with US president Joe Biden, the Indian PM highlighted the immense potential of the Indo-US partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and the US, being the two largest democracies in the world, have the potential to contribute significantly to global peace, stability, and prosperity. Speaking alongside president Joe Biden during a joint press statement at White House on Thursday, PM Modi emphasised the limitless potential of the partnership between the two nations and added that "even the sky is not the limit. (Click here for PM Modi in US LIVE updates)

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens during a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2023. (REUTERS)
Key points from PM Modi's joint address with US president Joe Biden

1. PM Modi said that the partnership between India and the US knows no bounds, extending even beyond the sky. “For the partnership between India and the US, even the sky is not the limit.”

2. He highlighted the crucial role of people-to-people ties where people of Indian origin are contributing to America's development. "The most important pillar of our relations is our people-to-people ties. More than 40 lakh people of Indian origin are contributing to the development of America," Modi said.

3. The Indian prime minister said that India and the US, as the world's two largest democracies, can significantly contribute to global peace, stability, and prosperity. He expressed confidence that “on the basis of these values, we can fulfil the aspirations of the world.”

4. PM Modi said that India and America are standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against terrorism and radicalism.

5. Peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region were identified as a shared priority as PM Modi said, "We are unanimous that the development and success of this region is important for the whole world."

6. PM Modi added that the US and India, as trusted partners, have committed to establishing a reliable, secure, and resilient global supply chain and value chain, amid global uncertainties.

