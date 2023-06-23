‘Samosa Caucus is now flavour of the House’: PM Modi lauds Kamala Harris

PM Modi in US: During his address to a joint sitting of the US Congress, Prime minister Narendra Modi recognised the significant presence of millions of individuals in the United States who have ancestral ties to India. The chamber erupted in a standing ovation as PM Modi specifically mentioned the historic achievement of Kamala Harris in being elected as the vice president of the US. (Click here for PM Modi in US LIVE updates) Prime minister Narendra Modi specifically mentioned the achievement of US vice president, India-origin Kamala Harris.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)

“There are millions in the US who have roots in India and some of them sit in this chamber. One of them is seating behind, who has made history (pointing to Kamla Harris). I am told that Samosa Caucus is now the flavour of the House. I hope it grows and brings full diversity of Indian cuisine here,” PM Modi said on Thursday.

ALSO READ -‘Even sky's not the limit for the two biggest democracies’: PM Modi addresses presser with prez Biden | Top points

What are the Indian roots of Kamala Harris?

Kamala Harris' mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, was born in Chennai, India. Her mother moved to the US in the 1960s and married a Jamican-born Donald J. Harris.

VP Harris often speaks about her Indian heritage and maintains a close tie with it. Her election as the Vice President of the United States in 2020 made history, as she became the first woman, the first African-American woman, and the first person of Indian descent to hold the position.

What is Samosa Caucus?

Drawing its name from the famous snack food Samosa, the term "Samosa Caucus" refers to a group of elected officials in the US Congress who have South Asian ancestry, particularly from the Indian subcontinent. It is used to describe the growing representation of individuals of South Asian descent in the US political landscape.

READ HERE: Samosa Caucus expands, signalling growing Indian-American influence in US politics

PM Modi's address to joint session of US Congress

PM Modi is the first Indian prime minister to address the joint session of the US Congress twice. He is also just the second international leader, after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to be granted the honour more than once.

“It is always a great honour to address the US Congress. It is an exceptional privilege to do so twice. For this honour, I extend my deepest gratitude to the 1.4 billion people of India. I see that nearly half of you were here in 2016. I can also see the enthusiasm of the old friends and the new friends in the other half,” Modi said