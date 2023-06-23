'India is home to all faiths…': PM Modi addresses joint session of US Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it was always a great honour to address US Congress and it is an exceptional privilege to do so twice. It was the second time that Modi addressed the joint session of the US Congress, a first for any Indian prime minister. He is the second world leader after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be accorded the privilege of addressing a joint House more than once. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington on Thursday. Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif applaud. (AP)

“It is always a great honour to address the US Congress. It is an exceptional privilege to do so twice. For this honour, I extend my deepest gratitude to the 1.4 billion people of India. I see that nearly half of you were here in 2016. I can also see the enthusiasm of the old friends and the new friends in the other half,” Modi said.

“Now, when our era is at crossroads, I am here to speak about our calling for this century,” Modi said at the US Congress.

Modi said he can relate to the battles of patience, persuasion and policy. "I can understand the debate of ideas and ideology. But I am delighted to see you come together to celebrate the bonds between two great democracies - India and the United States," the prime minister said.

Speaking on Democracy, Modi said it is one of our sacred and shared values. Throughout history, one thing has been clear, democracy is the spirit that supports equality and dignity, he said.

“Democracy is the idea that welcomes debate and discourse. Democracy is the culture that gives wings to thought and expression. India is blessed to have such values from time immemorial. India is the mother of democracy,” the prime minister.

Modi also said India is the home to all faiths in the world, and “we celebrate all of them. In India, diversity is a natural way of life”.

Recognising the significant presence of millions of individuals in the United States who have ancestral ties to India, Modi specifically mentioned the historic achievement of Kamala Harris in being elected as the vice president of the US.

“There are millions in the US who have roots in India and some of them sit in this chamber. One of them is seating behind, who has made history (pointing to Kamla Harris). I am told that Samosa Caucus is now the flavour of the House. I hope it grows and brings full diversity of Indian cuisine here,” Modi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON