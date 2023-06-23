Modi becomes only Indian PM to address US Congress twice | The speech's 5 key highlights

PM Modi in US: In his hour-long address to American lawmakers at a joint session of the US Congress, prime minister Narendra Modi discussed several key points, emphasising India's commitment to climate goals, women's empowerment, the fight against terrorism, and other important issues. (Click here for PM Modi in US LIVE updates) Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, center, exits after speaking during a joint meeting of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 22, 2023.(Bloomberg)

PM Modi is the first Indian prime minister to address the joint session of the US Congress twice. He is also just the second international leader, after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to be granted the honour more than once. (ALSO READ: ‘Samosa Caucus is now flavour of the House’: PM Modi lauds Kamala Harris)

What PM Modi said in his address to the US Congress? 5 key highlights

1. PM Modi on the Indian economy: “When I first visited the US as a PM, India was the 10th largest economy in the world. Today, India is the 5th largest economy. India will be the 3rd largest economy soon. We are not only growing bigger but we are also growing faster. When India grows the whole world grows.”

2. The Indian PM on women empowerment: “...today in modern India, women are leading us to a better future. India's vision is not just of development that benefits women. It is of women-led development where women lead the journey of progress. A woman has risen from a humble tribal background to be our Head of State.”

3. PM Modi on climate actions: “...We became the only G20 country to meet its Paris commitment. We made renewables account for over 40% of our energy sources 9 years ahead of the target of 2030. But we did not stop there. At the Glasgow Summit, I proposed mission LiFE...Our mission is pro-planet progress, pro-planet prosperity, pro-planet people.”

4. The prime minister on Unity in diversity: "India is the home to all faiths in the world and we celebrate all of them. In India, diversity is a natural way of life, today the world wants to know more and more about India" said Narendra Modi. “We have over 2,500 political parties. About 20 different parties govern various states of India. We have 22 official languages and thousands of dialects, yet we speak in one voice.”

5. PM Modi on India's foreign policy: "We live by the motto of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'-the world is one family. Our engagement with the world is for everyone's benefit. The same spirit is also seen in the theme when we chair the G20 Summit, One Earth, One Family, One Future. Last week, all nations joined our proposal at the UN, to build a memorial wall to honour the peacekeepers."

