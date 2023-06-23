Home / India News / PM Modi's high praise for Droupadi Murmu at US Congress: ‘Woman from a tribal background…'

PM Modi's high praise for Droupadi Murmu at US Congress: ‘Woman from a tribal background…'

ByRitu Maria Johny
Jun 23, 2023 02:50 AM IST

PM Modi lauded Droupadi Murmu, hailing from a tribal community, for rising through the ranks to become India’s 15th Presiden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, during his address to a joint session of the US Congress, referred to President Murmu as an icon of women-led development in India. Modi added that the country’s vision is not just built on initiatives that benefit women, but with them at the forefront. He lauded Murmu for rising through the ranks to become India’s 15th President despite hailing from a tribal background.

PM Modi lauded President Droupadi Murmu in his address at the US Congress. (File)
PM Modi lauded President Droupadi Murmu in his address at the US Congress. (File)

Follow PM Modi in US LIVE updates

"...today in modern India, women are leading us to a better future. India's vision is not just of development that benefits women. It is of women-led development where women lead the journey of progress. A woman has risen from a humble tribal background to be our Head of State...," he said.

Read: How Droupadi Murmu, a tribal girl who dared to dream, became India’s 15th President

It was the second time that Modi addressed the US Congress, a first for any Indian prime minister. He is the second world leader after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be accorded the privilege of addressing a joint House more than once.

Calling India the ‘mother of democracy’, even as he faced a question earlier from the US media on the protection of Muslims and other minorities in the country, Modi said it is one of our sacred and shared values. “Democracy is the idea that welcomes debate and discourse. Democracy is the culture that gives wings to thought and expression. India is blessed to have such values from time immemorial,” he added.

Modi also said India celebrates all faiths in the world and that “diversity is a natural way of life”. He also praised the historic achievement of Kamala Harris, the first female, first Black and first Asian-American vice president.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

Topics
pm modi in us us congress droupadi murmu + 1 more
pm modi in us us congress droupadi murmu
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out