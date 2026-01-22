Weekend events you can’t miss in Bengaluru (Jan 23-26)

Linkin Park (Music gig) The band’s first gig in the city is part of their From Zero World Tour. (Linkin Park | Official FB page)

Friday; 5pm

Brigade Innovation Gardens, Muddenahalli

The band’s first gig in the city is part of their From Zero World Tour. This is where to sing and scream to The Emptiness Machine and Heavy is the Crown. Mike Shinoda, Dave Phoenix Ferrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain bring their flavour of angry rock, with their intensely personal yet electric lyrics that highlight the mundaneness of everyday life and hollowness of systems. You’ve tried so hard, and got so far – now go see them up close.

From ₹14,000. Book on Bookmyshow.com

Auntie Moxie is Delulu (Play)

Sunday; 6pm and 8pm

National Gallery of Modern Art, Vasanth Nagar

Forgiving can be tricky, be it in real life or mythology. Ashiqa Salvan’s play is about Aunty Moxie, a 60-year-old woman living out her life in a bustling city. It explores the tightrope walk between revenge and mercy by digging into two women characters from Indian and Greek myths: Ganga and Nemesis. Expect to be disturbed, pushed out of your comfort zone and urged into thinking about revenge and search for peace amidst chaos.

Donor passes, ₹350 at Blrhubba.in

Pi Thadoi (Play)

Saturday; 7pm

Panchavati Amphitheatre, Malleshwaram

As a tree laments its lost life, it calls out to a bird to redeem its soul. This Kalakshetra Manipur play, inspired by a poem from the region, blends music and movement-oriented performance. It highlights how the old poem and current era are interrelated. Through ritualistic storytelling and non-verbal style, the play makes a strong plea against deforestation and our disconnect from our ecosystem.

Donor passes, ₹300 at Blrhubba.in

The Manganiyar Seduction (Performance)

Friday; 8.30pm

Freedom Park, Seshadri Road

Two decades and 700 performances on, this show feels both iconic but surprisingly fresh. Conceived by Roysten Abel, it features mystical poetry of love and spiritual devotion, via a band of 38 performers. Enjoy the open-throat singing, Sufi poetry and the upbeat percussion of the Rajasthani desert minstrels, woven with contemporary storytelling.

Donor Passes, ₹250 at Blrhubba.in

Ruuh-Bakhsh ft. Matija Solce (Music)

Friday; 7pm

Freedom Park, Seshadri Road

An evening celebrating the songs of Kabir, Tagore melodies and Baul music. The band comprises Tajdar Junaid, a music producer who has worked with Mohsen Makhmalbuf; Rabi Mondal, a Baul musician from Shantiniketan; and Satyaki Banerjee, a singer of mystical Baul and kirtan music with an affinity for sarod and dotara. An experimental twist to the evening comes in the form of Matija Solce, an accordionist and puppeteer from Slovenia. It promises to offer a fusion of Indian melodies with classic European strains.

Donor Passes, ₹250 at Blrhubba.in

How the brain builds reality (Lecture)

Sunday, 6pm

The Bangalore Local, Koramangala 1st Block

Ever wondered how beliefs and expectations influence our decision-making and behavioural patterns over time? A lecture by neuroscientist Mallika Sen examines how perception, emotions, identities and motivations construct and shape lived reality. Sen talks about how each of our brains assigns different meaning and relevance to same events, which ultimately lead to different and unique subjective experiences.

₹699. Book on brydge-people.com