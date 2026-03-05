Weekend events you can’t miss in Bengaluru (March 6-8)

Entangled Worlds (Lecture) Manav Kaul’s Trasaadi is a melancholic paean by a son to this earthly maker. (BMS)

Science, like everything, is ultimately political. This talk traces the complex web of nature and society across 30 years of field research in India and Latin America, explaining the connections between marginalised communities and climate change. What connects them is not geography but multiple entanglements of culture, nature, and political economy.

When: Friday; 6.30pm

Where: Bangalore International Centre

Entry: Free

The Women Library: A Pre-Women’s Day Storytelling Mixer

This Women’s Day, slow down and participate in an introductory reflective activity, at which participants create a Book Cover for themselves. If there was a book based on your life, what would it be called, and what would the genre be? This will be followed by a prompt-based human library circle and will end with closing reflections and other engaging activities.

When: Friday; 7.30pm

Where: Beku, JP Nagar

Entry: ₹399. Book on SortmyScene

Trasaadi by Manav Kaul (Theatre performance)

Manav Kaul performs this one man act that is an ode to the mother, her life and then the longing for her once she’s no longer physically present. Fair warning, this play includes themes of parental death and viewer discretion is advised. Written and performed with a painful and personal voice that speaks of love and repentance as two sides to a coin, Trasaadi is a melancholic paean by a son to this earthly maker.

When: Friday; 7.30pm

Where: Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield

Entry: ₹750. Book on BookMyShow

Death by Dose (Food walk)

Gully Tours sets up a 3-hour food trail with food pitstops. Start on Avenue Road with a cup of coffee from a unique coffee truck, stroll through the alleys of Chikpete, with visits at local sari weavers, jewellery polishers, and the oldest antique shop in town. Three masala dosas along the way, get a sense of why some places are the OGs of the dosa game. Whether you’re a true blue Bengalurean or are new to the city, the secret dosa spots are what make this walk a mouth-watering prospect.

When: Saturday; 8.30am

Where: Mysore Bank Circle, Chikpete

Entry: ₹1,500 inclusive of food and taxes. Book on GullyTours

Besharam by Boh!b & Across ( Musical Performance)

Boh!b defines Besharam as an unapologetically original and unabashedly desi performance. It’s designed to speak to both Millennials and Gen Z. Expect desi throwbacks, blast-from the-past bangers and some mixes you won’t see coming. The 4.5 hour set asks its audience to come with an open mind, loud outfits and energy to dance the night away.

When: Saturday; 7.30pm

Where: The Humming Tree, Indiranagar

Entry: ₹799. Book on District

Lalbagh Tales (Heritage walk)

Explore Bengaluru’s botanical wealth and heritage installations at the Lalbagh Botanical Gardens. From giant heirloom trees to rare botanical specimens from around the world, there’s both fragrance and floral history on the agenda. Learn about the evolution of Lalbagh, from its origins as a grove for the Sultans, to the world-renowned botanical garden and research centre it is today.

When: Sunday; 8am

Where: Lalbagh East gate

Entry: ₹950. Book on LocalWalksBlr

New India Lodge 1950: Athithi Devo Bhava (Food-Theatre Experience)

Become a part of the story at this unique event presented by PaChaak Productions, stirring history, drama, and cuisine into a one-pot theatre-meal performance. From the Bohri and Gujarati tradesmen to the Malayali family to the Punjabi bride, every character has a secret up their sleeve. Interact, uncover and immerse yourself in their lives while savouring a meticulously prepared meal, with flavours from Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab and Karnataka.

When: Sunday; 12pm-3.30pm

Where: Ridhi Sidhi Medico, Charles CampbellRoad

Where: ₹4,000. Book on Townscript

Dissecting an Alien Mind (Lecture)

Have you ever wondered what happens behind the scenes when you type a prompt into ChatGPT? Paras Chopra, founder of AI residency lab, Lossfunk, breaks down Large Language Models into everyday speak. From how attention works to the technicalities behind scaling laws and instruction tuning, Paras puts some fun into the fundamentals of these complex systems. This is a Pint of View lecture, over drinks.

When: Sunday; 12-2 pm

Where: Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Entry: ₹1,099 onwards (includes an appetizer/ mocktail and a beer). Book via @pintofview.club