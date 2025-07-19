‘Why only Bengaluru gets attention?’: Internet reignite civic debate after flooding in Hyderabad

The online rivalry between India’s leading tech hubs, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, flared up once again after torrential rains flooded several parts of Hyderabad over the weekend. Viral videos showing submerged roads and even waterlogged flyovers in Hyderabad sparked a new round of civic comparisons on social media, with many Bengaluru users questioning why their city alone faces constant criticism during such events. Massive rains leave Hyderabad roads waterlogged.

Here are some posts

Several netizens took to X to express their frustration, arguing that Bengaluru is often disproportionately targeted for its civic shortcomings, while other cities like Hyderabad escape the same level of scrutiny.

“Bengaluru is terrible, let’s go to Hyderabad,” a city-based doctor posted sarcastically while sharing visuals of Hyderabad’s flooded flyovers. Another user wrote, “Just a couple of hours of rain in Hyderabad and even the flyovers are underwater. If this had happened in Bangalore, it would’ve made headlines all the way to Sudan and Somalia. Bad luck Hyderabad, you got the floods, but not the fame.”

Mocking the frequent comparisons between the two cities, one user quipped, “Waterlogged on top of a flyover in Hyderabad. A few weeks ago, people were saying Hyderabad is better than Bengaluru. Can’t find them now — guess they were washed away in the drains.”

Some users highlighted the underlying issue of civic decay that plagues not just Bengaluru or Hyderabad, but most Tier-1 cities in India. “It’s pointless to keep blaming one another. We love abusing and comparing cities online but ignore the fact that Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Gurgaon, and now Hyderabad — all face similar issues. It’s time we hold our corporators and MLAs accountable instead of each other,” one post said.

The Bengaluru vs Hyderabad debate is far from new, both cities frequently compete for talent, investment, and lifestyle brownie points. But what this latest incident reaffirms is that urban infrastructure woes are a common thread running through all major Indian cities.