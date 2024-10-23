Amid rain, Yelahanka MLA visits flooded apartment in Bengaluru on bulldozer. Watch

Amid heavy downpour in parts of North Bengaluru, Yelahanka MLA, S R Vishwanath, visited a flooded apartment on Tuesday, riding on a bulldozer. Bengaluru rain: Yelahanka MLA S. R. Vishwanath also organised a tractor for people who wanted to shop for essentials. (X)

Bengaluru North has been grappling with severe flooding following a heavy thunderstorm that swept through the region last night. While the infamous Kendriya Vihar apartments was initially recognised to be the most affected, other areas of Yelahanka also struggled with inundation after heavy downpour overnight, leaving residents unable to leave their homes for days.

Local resident and social media user Sai Ram B shared first hand accounts of the chaos, stating, “Today morning, the hon. MLA of Yelahanka @SRVishwanathBJP visited our apartment in a bulldozer.” In a show of support, a tractor was also organized to assist residents in reaching shops for essential supplies, he said.

The user expressed his frustrations with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), describing it as a "dysfunctional body" unable to effectively manage the city’s infrastructure amid growing urban challenges. “This is surely a crazy situation. Governments came and governments went away, but BBMP continues to remain a DYSFUNCTIONAL BODY. Just imagine, a corporation which handles a city like Bengaluru doesn’t works for years together,” the post criticized.

“Crowding the city and expanding the urban areas by building on Lakebeds, and other water areas, has got us to this stage today. Not only the private builders, government also built ‘Kendriya Vihar’ a residential building to house retired central government buildings. Once, our former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam lived here. This was built on lake bed too. It gets flooded every year!!” the post added.

Despite the challenges, the user also expressed gratitude towards local authorities and emergency services, praising the efforts of the Bengaluru City Police and Karnataka Fire Department, stating, “Kudos to @BlrCityPolice @KarnatakaFire and many other groups working tirelessly to help people. Thank you so much.”