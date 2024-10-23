Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amid rain, Yelahanka MLA visits flooded apartment in Bengaluru on bulldozer. Watch

ByYamini C S
Oct 23, 2024 04:23 PM IST

Amid heavy downpour in North Bengaluru, Yelahanka MLA S. R. Vishwanath visited a flooded apartment on Tuesday, arriving on a bulldozer.

Amid heavy downpour in parts of North Bengaluru, Yelahanka MLA, S R Vishwanath, visited a flooded apartment on Tuesday, riding on a bulldozer.

Bengaluru rain: Yelahanka MLA S. R. Vishwanath also organised a tractor for people who wanted to shop for essentials. (X)
Bengaluru rain: Yelahanka MLA S. R. Vishwanath also organised a tractor for people who wanted to shop for essentials. (X)

Bengaluru North has been grappling with severe flooding following a heavy thunderstorm that swept through the region last night. While the infamous Kendriya Vihar apartments was initially recognised to be the most affected, other areas of Yelahanka also struggled with inundation after heavy downpour overnight, leaving residents unable to leave their homes for days.

Local resident and social media user Sai Ram B shared first hand accounts of the chaos, stating, “Today morning, the hon. MLA of Yelahanka @SRVishwanathBJP visited our apartment in a bulldozer.” In a show of support, a tractor was also organized to assist residents in reaching shops for essential supplies, he said.

The user expressed his frustrations with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), describing it as a "dysfunctional body" unable to effectively manage the city’s infrastructure amid growing urban challenges. “This is surely a crazy situation. Governments came and governments went away, but BBMP continues to remain a DYSFUNCTIONAL BODY. Just imagine, a corporation which handles a city like Bengaluru doesn’t works for years together,” the post criticized.

“Crowding the city and expanding the urban areas by building on Lakebeds, and other water areas, has got us to this stage today. Not only the private builders, government also built ‘Kendriya Vihar’ a residential building to house retired central government buildings. Once, our former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam lived here. This was built on lake bed too. It gets flooded every year!!” the post added.

Despite the challenges, the user also expressed gratitude towards local authorities and emergency services, praising the efforts of the Bengaluru City Police and Karnataka Fire Department, stating, “Kudos to @BlrCityPolice @KarnatakaFire and many other groups working tirelessly to help people. Thank you so much.”

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //