After listing scams by BJP-led govt, Congress to release ‘MP Files’ web series

The Madhya Pradesh Congress will release a web series ‘MP Files’ on the alleged 225 scams of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the state assembly elections, party leaders said on Wednesday. (Representative Photo)

Siddharth Rajawat, ‘MP files campaign in charge, said the state Congress leaders would reach out to common people for their honest opinions (about the BJP government in the state) and would include them in the web series and its CD will be handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bhopal on June 27.

The statement comes after earlier this month, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi during a rally in Jabalpur, accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government of being “mired in corruption and failing to provide jobs”.

She cited alleged corruption in Vyapam and ration distribution and said “225 scams” had taken place in the 220 months of the BJP rule in the state.

Also Read: ‘225 scams in 220 months’: Priyanka Gandhi’s jibe at MP govt

“We will show how BJP leaders, who claimed of developing the state as ‘Sunehara Madhya Pradesh’, spoiled the state with a series of scams. We will include all the slogans of the BJP-led state government and how they failed in it,” said party spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta.

BJP’s slogans like ‘self-reliant MP’ of 2008, ‘prosperous and developed MP’ of 2013 and ‘development of state like Gujarat model’ in 2018, which proved only slogans, will be discussed in the series, Gupta added.

Reacting to this, the BJP asked the Congress to include the reaction of people regarding the 15 months tenure of the then Congress-led state government.

“In the 15-month tenure of Congress-led state government, residents of MP faced ‘fake promises’, ‘corruption’ and ‘red tapism’ only. Even the minister of the then Congress-led state government made allegations of corruption in their government. They should include the reaction of the people. Otherwise, people will not show any interest in any series or video,” said Ashish Agrawal, state BJP media in-charge.