Bhopal, Tempers flared outside a government-run higher secondary school in Bhopal on Monday as a group of teenage students took to the road, accusing a female science teacher of threatening to fail them, making them do school chores and demanding money in the name of projects.

Bhopal govt school teacher shifted after Gen Alpha students protest on street

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The protest by students of Naveen Higher Secondary School in the Misrod area prompted the education authorities to shift the teacher to another school and bring in another physics teacher.

Generation Alpha generally refers to children born from 2010 onwards.

Students protested outside Naveen Higher Secondary School in the Misrod area, alleging that the science teacher had threatened to fail them if they did not comply with her demands and beat students with a pipe.

Misrod police station house officer Vimlesh Kumar Rai intervened and brokered a truce between the students and school management after four hours, following which they joined their classes at 2 pm.

When contacted, the SHO said District Education Officer Abhinav Arya assured the students of action.

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{{^usCountry}} The teacher concerned has been shifted to another school and another physics teacher has been brought in to teach the students, Arya told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The teacher concerned has been shifted to another school and another physics teacher has been brought in to teach the students, Arya told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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"The serious allegations against the teacher will be investigated. We are going to complete the impartial inquiry looking into all the aspects in two days," the DEO said.

According to students, mainly from mathematics and biology streams of class 11, they submitted a written complaint to the principal on October 3, alleging that they were made to arrange benches, clean the premises and write roll numbers during UPSC and other recruitment examinations held at the school.

They also claimed they were called to school on Sundays for such work.

"We come to school to study, not to work as employees," the students said during the protest.

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They alleged that the science teacher demanded money from them every month in the name of projects and told them that only those who could afford it should study science.

They further alleged that she remained busy on her mobile phone in class and that senior students had been beaten with an iron pipe in their presence.

The teacher, identified as Babita Kushwah, denied the allegations, saying she had been teaching since 1999 and was strict to ensure good results in physics. She also rejected allegations of demanding and taking money to pass or fail students or making them clean the school premises.

Naveen Higher Secondary School was established in 1962 and has 37 staff members. Kushwah had been teaching there since 2010.

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