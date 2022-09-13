Chopper carrying Kamal Nath lands on college ground amid heavy rain
The helicopter was forced to land on land belonging to a college in Sehore due to inclement weather, and the ex-Madhya Pradesh chief minister and two others with him then proceeded by road, the Nath's media coordinator said.
A helicopter carrying former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and two other Congress leaders made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon on the grounds of a college in Sehore - about 35 km from state capital Bhopal - due to bad weather.
A party spokesperson attributed the emergency landing to non-stop rains in the area.
Kamal Nath was accompanied by the Congress' state unit boss JP Agrawal and MLA Jaivardhan Singh, both of whom were returning from Agar Malwa after attending a rally, Kamal Nath's media coordinator, Narendra Saluja, told news agency PTI, adding that all three were safe and proceeded by road subsequently.
The former Madhya Pradesh CM was on a day's tour Indore and Agar Malwa on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the five-day monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh state assembly began in Bhopal today amid the Congress' plans to corner the BJP government on issues related to farmers and alleged irregularities in the construction of dams.
-
'Mamata turned Bengal into North Korea': Suvendu Adhikari during BJP protest
Leader of Opposition in Bengal Suvendu Adhikari, who was detained by the Kolkata Police ahead of the BJP's 'Nabanna Chalo' march, on Tuesday slammed chief minister Mamata Banerjee for enforcing dictatorship and said she has turned the state into "North Korea". Adhikari was among several BJP leaders detained on their way to the secretariat 'Nabanna.'
-
‘Cab drivers go to highway and then extort money’: Netizen tells his story
A financial modeling and valuation analyst, Ayush Agrawal, booked an Ola cab Tuesday morning to go from a hotel to the Bengaluru airport. He got in, gave the driver the OTP and settled in for the ride. What he did not know was that the driver had not entered the OTP. Instead, he waited till they were on the highway to stop the car and ask for the fare in cash.
-
Ghaziabad needs 150 e-buses, say UPSRTC officials
Officials of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation have estimated that Ghaziabad city should be allocated 150 low-floor air-conditioned electric buses (e-buses) even as they said that the state is about to receive 2,000 e-buses in the next few months. Ghaziabad city at present has a fleet of 30 e-buses which have been in operation on three routes – Kaushambi to Modinagar, Loni to Old Bus Stand and Dilshad Garden to Masuri.
-
CM Adityanath directs Noida, Greater Noida and Yeida to fund GB University
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath cleared the air over funding of Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida by ordering that all the three authorities — Yeida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) — will pool in funds to run the university. The decision was taken at a review meeting on Sunday evening. The Noida authority and Greater Noida authority have been funding the university since it started operation.
-
Guests, staff evacuated from Gurugram hotel after bomb hoax call
At least 700 guests and staff were evacuated from a prominent hotel in Gurugram's Sector-24 after a bomb hoax call at 11.45am on Tuesday. Police said the caller was traced and found to be suffering from a mental condition and undergoing treatment at a private hospital. “The suspect is around 24,” said the Gurugram Police's public relation officer, Subhash Boken. Assistant police commissioner Vikas Kaushik said sniffer dogs and bomb detection experts were pressed into action.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics