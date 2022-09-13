Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Chopper carrying Kamal Nath lands on college ground amid heavy rain

Published on Sep 13, 2022 05:12 PM IST

The helicopter was forced to land on land belonging to a college in Sehore due to inclement weather, and the ex-Madhya Pradesh chief minister and two others with him then proceeded by road, the Nath's media coordinator said.

Representative image. (PTI Photo)&nbsp;
Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A helicopter carrying former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and two other Congress leaders made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon on the grounds of a college in Sehore - about 35 km from state capital Bhopal - due to bad weather.

A party spokesperson attributed the emergency landing to non-stop rains in the area.

Kamal Nath was accompanied by the Congress' state unit boss JP Agrawal and MLA Jaivardhan Singh, both of whom were returning from Agar Malwa after attending a rally, Kamal Nath's media coordinator, Narendra Saluja, told news agency PTI, adding that all three were safe and proceeded by road subsequently.

The former Madhya Pradesh CM was on a day's tour Indore and Agar Malwa on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the five-day monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh state assembly began in Bhopal today amid the Congress' plans to corner the BJP government on issues related to farmers and alleged irregularities in the construction of dams.

