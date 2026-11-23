Bhopal, Authorities began demolishing 599 of the 600 dilapidated Janta Quarters in the Aishbagh area on Monday, a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cleared the drive while granting temporary relief to one petitioner.

Demolition of 599 Janta Quarters begins in Bhopal after HC clearance more less

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In a special hearing on Sunday, the High Court declined to stop the wider demolition of the 40-year-old colony - home to around 3,000 people - while granting interim protection to one resident's house.

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Janta Quarters, built by the Madhya Pradesh Housing Board, were declared dilapidated in 2016.

Teams from the district administration, police, and municipal corporation swung into action on Sunday evening, erecting barricades in the area and closing off access roads.

Four sub-divisional magistrates, 10 tehsildars, and approximately 1,000 police and municipal corporation employees are involved in the entire operation, an official said, adding that poclain machines and bulldozers are also being used.

Under the Madhya Pradesh Redevelopment Policy-2022, this entire land will be redeveloped, and the old houses will be demolished to create a multi-story residential complex.

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{{^usCountry}} An offer has also been made to pay rent for alternative housing until the construction work is completed and possession is reclaimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An offer has also been made to pay rent for alternative housing until the construction work is completed and possession is reclaimed. {{/usCountry}}

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The Housing Board previously issued a final notice to all residents mandating eviction and removal of their belongings by November 13. This decision was challenged in the High Court, which rejected the request to stop the demolition.

The court, however, granted an interim stay on the demolition of one petitioner's house until the next hearing on November 25.

The petitioner, Mohammad Hafiz Khan, stated that the monthly rent of ₹1,200 to ₹1,500 proposed by the District Magistrate was significantly lower than current market rates and requested that the house be demolished only after a reasonable rent was determined.

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