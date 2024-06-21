Fazilka, Faridkot top in police transfers

Fazilka has topped the chart in terms of percentage of maximum number of cops transferred during the state government’s move to shift 10,497 police personnel, ranging from the rank of constable to inspector. Fazilka that saw 1,741 (55.16%) of its cops transferred was followed by Mansa (54.35%) and Faridkot (52.88%). At the same time, Faridkot saw the overall most number (1,944) transfers. Senior officers fear the transfers will result in a spurt in voluntary retirement applications.

The move, according to chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, is aimed at breaking the police-drug supplier nexus. Those transferred are either tainted or have completed eight years of posting in 1 station.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Apart from Fazilka, Mansa and Faridkot, another district that saw over 50% transfers is Sri Muktsar Sahib. The three districts which saw 40% shuffling as compared to number of cops posted in districts are Fatehgarh Sahib (48.30% with 413 cops), Moga (42.59% with 555 cops) and Ferozepur (41.50% with 605 cops).

The transfer of 10,497 personnel is 23.87% of the total 43,969 cops deployed in the districts under various police stations. Among them, 9,616 have been transferred inter sub-divisions whereas 794 have been transferred out of districts and 87 out of range.

Those transferred out of range and districts are facing serious charges or their professional conduct has been under cloud, a senior police official said.

The CM had declared the transfers after meeting top police officials on June 18. He had said the move was aimed to check the smuggling of drugs as he had received reports that personnel at low levels had been hand in glove with peddlers.

The timing of the action holds importance as the ruling AAP performed poorly in the recent Lok Sabha polls, winning only three seats out of 13 in Punjab. The move is seen as a panic reaction of the government as drug menace remains a serious issue in the state despite claims of crackdown by the police.

Meanwhile, the action is said to have evoked opposition from the police rank and file with reports that many affected cops are likely to apply for voluntary retirement. People familiar with the development said senior police officials are concerned as directions have been issued to SSPs, DIGs and IGs to motivate cops not to apply for voluntary retirement.

Meanwhile, the Congress has also questioned the rationale behind the move. Former state home minister and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Randhawa termed the move an ill-conceived idea and a panic reaction of the CM to cover up the state’s “failure” to control drugs.

“Even I have heard that many cops are applying for the VRS. If a cop is involved in a drug nexus in one division, how will he remain immune to those practices in another district. If cops are involved, they should be punished,” he added.

Besides Fazilka and Faridkot, the other districts which saw maximum number of transfers are Bathinda (1,495), Batala (1,327) and Pathankot (1,009).